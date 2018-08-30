HOROSCOPE

For Friday, August 31, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a great year for you to benefit from the wealth and resources of others. It's your turn to get a loan or mortgage. Your partner might earn more as well.

This is the best year in over a decade for you to get married or to benefit from a partnership of any kind — intimate or professional. Friendships are warm as well.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You can improve your job this year as well as your health! Trust your ability to do this because you have your best chance in over a decade to succeed.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Plan on a wonderful vacation this year. It might be with the family or it might be just you. Romance and love are favored! Woot!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is the best year in over a decade to expand your home, your family and perhaps even your real-estate situation. You will feel richer in some way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) It's easy for you to feel optimistic and believe in your future this year. This is vital because everything in your life begins with a thought. Positive thoughts bring a positive future!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You can boost your earnings this year. Continue to look for

ways to do this or to get a better paying job.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Once every 12 years, lucky moneybags Jupiter is in your sign. (And it stays there for the whole year.) This is your year to reap your rewards!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You feel privately content and pleased with your world this year. You're happy to be in your skin. This is a wonderful thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Enjoy your increased popularity this year, because you deserve it. Join clubs, groups and associations. Be friendly with others!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is the year for you to put your name up in lights. Bosses, parents and VIPs admire you, which is why you must grab the baton and run with it!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This year favors travel and further education and training for your sign. Do whatever you can to expand your horizons and enrich your life.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are charming and stylish and know how to handle authority. You can be impulsive, but you are a natural leader. It's time to live life fully! This is because you are entering a fun-loving, social year. Begin by appreciating the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for who you are and what you have. Count on enjoying the blessing of heightened popularity and warm friendships this year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)