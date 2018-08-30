Hot Spots Here and There

Where to catch the cats in dog days of summer

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com We figured that with a little drop in temperatures (thanks to the weather fronts), we were going to hear great news from throughout the state on fishing over the past week. Turns out, some places got a LOT of rain and little to no fishing. But yes, the drop in temps did activate some of the bass in spots.

Rain also caused some of the 'watering holes' to rise a bit, pushing fish into the creeks and shallower waters of big lakes such as Greers Ferry. Here are a few spots our Fishing Report sources told us were hot over the past few days: We're not intending to send all the bream lovers over to the Willow Beach area off of the Arkansas River, but Tony Zimmerman says it remains excellent for bream this week. The rains also appeared to muddy up the pools of the river in central Arkansas. Anglers are fishing the riprap and rocky points with worms or crickets for the bream, Tony says. Bass are biting well in the river, too.

Andrews Boat Dock on Lake Nimrod reports that catfishing is only fair these days, but look at what you could nab out of that that lake (photo above)? That's a whopping 40-pound, 43-inch blue cat that was caught there in June. Meanwhile, bass and bream are good these days at Nimrod, they report.

Speaking of catfish, Johnny 'Catfish' Banks checks in from Lake Overcup near Morrilton on state Highway 9 with good reports on all species.

There is plenty of shad present in Overcup, he says, and the bass are chasing the shad.

Truth be told, a few of our reporters told us they simply had little to report this week, either with little activity or because of the rain. And some chose this week to get in a lastminute vacation before the big holiday weekend coming up in 10 days. But there are plenty of 'good' reports on various fish from throughout the state, and you can check it all out with a simple click of the button below.