Lady Patriots run out of gas in Paragould

Marion drops three sets in their conference opener

After a grueling five-set match which lasted nearly three hours against Westside on Monday night, the Marion Lady Patriots (2-2 overall, 0-1 5A-East Conference) never found a foot hole against Green County Tech (2-0), dropping their conference opener in Paragould in three consecutive sets (2520, 25-19, 25-15).

Lady Patriots head coach Lisa Beasley believes her girls may have been worn down from the laboring game on Monday against the Westside Warriors (2-42).

“We came out flat after our five-set match the night before,” Beasley said. “It’s a disappointing loss but we will work hard and hopefully be ready for the rematch.”

The young Lady Patriots, with their most experienced starting member being juniors Megan Adams and Meagan Tolleson, made a total of 22 serving and hitting errors, giving Green County Tech an average of 7.3 free points per set.

Freshmen Daedrianna Cail and Anna Caroline Fesmire once again led Marion offensively, totaling nine and eight kills respectively while Fesmire served in two aces and Cail recorded one. Cail also blocked five potential Green County Tech points while Fesmire stopped four. Sophomore Myah Bradley limited two shots at the net.

Fesmire continued to contribute to show her game consists of more than just attacking the net, leading the Lady Patriots by assisting in eight other Marion points. Sophomore Kersten Jackson finished second on the Marion team in assists with five.

Once again Tolleson, the Marion libero, led the team in digs, saving 11 balls from hitting the Lady Patriots half of the court.

Adams recorded eight digs and Fesmire continued to show off her range on the court with seven total digs. Though it was a tough night for the varsity girls, the Lady Patriots junior varsity team did find some success against Green County Tech, splitting their two sets with the Golden Eagles. After dropping the first set 25-18, the junior varsity Lady Patriots came back, taking set two 25-20. Senior Autumn Starling led the JV squad with four kills and three aces while her fellow senior Xandri Inman served in four aces with three kills on the side. Sophomore Lilly Kemp led the squad in assists with five while sophomore Michael Anne O’Neal pitched in four assists.

Defensively, senior Morgan Whited set the tone with 21 digs.

The Lady Patriots look to rebound tonight as Marion prepares to hosts Nettleton (3-0, 1-0) tonight at Marion High School. The Raiders of Nettleton have yet to drop a set in their first three games, victories over Cabot, Searcy and Beebe. Marion also swept through Beebe a week ago. Tonight’s conference action is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

By Collins Peeples