Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said that for those of you who have been praying for rain, you prayers have been answered; plus a bonus of cooler weather. “The fishermen I have seen are very happy,” Ome says. “We intend to keep them happy by keeping plenty of fishing supplies in stock as well as live bait. Lake Poinsett State Park is here to serve you.” While Lake Poinsett is closed for extended repairs, there are other lakes in the immediate area for anglers to check out, including Lake Hogue and Lake Charles. Also, the AGFC’s Family and Community Fishing Program is now stocking the pond at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

***

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina (870) 670-4496 said the water is clear and is about 2 feet low. No temperature was recorded. Bream are fair on redworms and crickets. Bass bites range from poor to fair, but your best bet is getting out early in the day or late in the evening. They’re biting spinnerbaits mostly. Catfishing is fair on chicken livers and nightcrawlers. No reports on crappie.

***

Spring River

Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.co m (870) 955-8300 said water levels are running at 270 cfs at the spring, 350 average, and water clarity has been clear. There are still a bunch of small trout in the river. Size 6 Woollies have been working well for bigger trout. It has been really good on overcast days. Hot pink and chartreuse have been the go-to colors for Trout Magnets. So far the heavy rains have missed this area. Stay tuned to Mark’s blog on his website (click link above) for any changes on river conditions.

***

White River

Triangle Sports (870) 7937122 said the water clarity has been pretty steady of late, good for fishing. The surface temperature ranges 68-73 degrees. The river is a little low, they report. Bass are all that were reported this week. The catches have been excellent. Crankbaits are working best, but some anglers having good success with frogs. The White River Classic last Saturday drew 53 boats, with 103 bass caught.

