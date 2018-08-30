Sports Briefs

• Adult Co-Ed Softball Tournament — Draft-style coed (teams will be chosen from pool of players who sign up), with a three-game guarantee. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Tilden Rodgers Sports Complex in West Memphis. $20 per player. For questions contact Jay Holder on Facebook, or visit the West Memphis Adult Sports League Facebook page.

The West Memphis Athletic Booster Club will host its 30th annual Double Devil Feast on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the West Memphis High School Cafeteria. The dinner consists of an 8oz steak, baked potato, slaw, roll, and drink. Eat in or carry out. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling Carolyn Chrestman 870-7334259.

• 2nd Annual Henry Bell Open — Marion Golf & Athletic Club will host the 2nd annual Henry Bell Open 4player scramble, Saturday, Sept. 22. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. $80 entry fee, or $320 for a team of four. Fees are 100% tax-deductable and include cart and course fees. 1st place cash prize, hole-in-one prizes, longest-drive and closest-tothe- pin contests. Hole sponsorships are available. For additional information, contact Lance Bell at (870) 514-6364 or thelancebell@gmail.com.

• Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament — 40& 8 Veterans Club presents the inaugural Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament and Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 27, at 152 Legion Rd., in West Memphis, benefitting their youth sports program. Registration starts at 10 a.m., “bags fly” at 11 a.m. Two divisions: Competitive Division is $40 a team (bring your partner); Tailgater Division is $20 a team. Double elimination, prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place teams. Food, drinks, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a 21and-over bar. Bring the family! Activities for the kids! For more info, call Jerry at (901) 229-6257.

