Times Outdoors Contest

We want to hear your personal tales from the woods

Send us your greatest hunting and fishing story and we’ll publish it in the upcoming edition of the Times Outdoors. One lucky entry will receive a $50 gift card from Ann’s Outdoors.

• Please limit to around 500 words. We’ll be glad to edit your story so no need to be a professional writer.

• Everyone has a hunting story, we want to hear yours!

• Include a photo if you have one.

• Send your story/photo to news@theeveningtimes.co m• Entry deadline is Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

• We want to publish all entries received but space may limit the amount published.

EMAIL YOUR ENTRY TO: news@theeveningtimes.co m Memories about big deer, lots of ducks, the one that got away, hunting or spending time outdoors with family and friends, funny mishaps, we want to publish them! Everyone has a story, send us yours.