Age is just a number, right?

So, I turned 45 on the 27th of August. It’s the oldest I’ve ever been! Now, depending on your own age, you might be thinking how 45 sounds super-old or reminiscing about the good old days of your mid-40s. And yes, 45 is definitely “mid-40s” and not late-40s. I’m creeping closer to 50, and I’m in no hurry to get there. But 45, at least in my mind, is just about the last year I can cling to the idea of being young. Or, at least young-ish. No one thinks of 46 as young, unless its some celebrity who dies unexpectedly or something. But I’ve always been young at heart, at least that’s the term we use for someone who is decidedly not a kid who still enjoys childish antics from time to time — unless that person is obnoxious, then we switch from “young at heart” to “immature buffoon.” I try to stay on the good side of that equasion.

Yep, I still watch professional wrestling, read comic books, watch Star Wars movies, and laugh at wellconstructed fart jokes. I raised two boys, so they definitely kept me active and actively engaged in “kid stuff.” I can sing along to “Spongebob Squarepants” songs and name all of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thanks to my 12-year-old daughter, I find myself caught up in the drama of Disney characters like Andi Mack and Hey Jessie. She’s recently discovered, through the power of Netflix, a bullet I thought I had dodged — Hannah Montanna.

And yes, I play “Pokemon Go.”

And don’t laugh (well, laugh a little). If you missed out on the craze when the mobile phone game launched a couple of years ago, don’t worry, you can still get in on the fun. And if you have no idea what I’m talking about, it’s a game on your phone where you go around town and these little creatures, those are the Pokemon, pop on your screen. You catch them and battle with them and trade them with your Pokefriends. I bring this up because the other day, as I was wondering if 45 was too old for such foolishness (especially since my number- one Poke-Pal, my 20year-old son, had just left for college), when I was up at the MLK commuter park in West Memphis waiting for a raid to start (that’s when you can get with your friends, or even strangers, to team up and catch a rare and powerful Pokemon). I was sitting there in my car, when an “old lady car” pulled up nearby. I didn’t really think much about it other to confirm that there was indeed an “old lady” driving. I say “old” but she was around 60 if I had to guess (and black, if that matters). After a few minutes, she rolled her window down, so I rolled mine down too. I smiled and, mostly joking, asked, “Are you here for the Pokemon?” She was! I made a new Poke-friend. And now I don’t feel so old.

Ralph Hardin is Editor of the Evening Times and Marion Ledger. He lives in Marion with his wife and daughter… but his sons are still going to come home and visit every now and then, right?

“Marion State of Mind” By Ralph Hardin