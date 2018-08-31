Fall is in the air in Marion

Good luck to all the students, teachers, staff and administrators in the Marion School District in this new school year. Monday Aug. 13 will be remembered as an historical day for Marion and the Marion School District and the Chamber wishes you all the best!

*** ASU Mid-South’s Career Services department hears you loud and clear. With an aging workforce and a constant demand for skilled and professional talent, we understand that attracting and retaining quality human resources is a challenge. Here at ASU Mid-South, our Career Services department is dedicated to engaging our students with inclass room training on professional development and the necessary soft skills needed to become “Career Ready.” Please contact Cortez Washington, Director, Career Services at ASU Mid-South, for your employment needs. Local employers need local talent! For information, call (870) 733-6702 or send an email to cvwashington@asumidsouth. edu. *** It’s time for the Chamber fall events. On Thursday, Sept. 13, join us for the Annual Chamber Awards Banquet at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. This year’s speaker is Mike Preston, Executive Director of Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Mike will discuss factors that affect Marion and East Arkansas economic health, especially the I-40 Megasite collaborative effort with Marion, West Memphis and Crittenden County. Tickets are available for $55 each or a table for $500. Sponsorships are also available. Contact the Chamber office for more information.

*** Next up is the 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 29. The Arkansas vs Texas A& M game will be broadcast on a jumbo screen in the courthouse square. This is a family-friendly event and you are welcome to bring your favorite tailgate food and beverage and enjoy the game. There will be cornhole games, a passing contest and even a football pool to make it more interesting. Admission is free and open to the public. Tent spaces are limited and preference is given to sponsors and advertisers. Contact the Chamber for advertising opportunities.