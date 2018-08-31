HOROSCOPE

1 ¡SaMrdtoy, Sgpfemmksr 1,2®IL8 AMES (Maur®! 21 to April 19)

TMJMJS (April 2® to May:

For Saturday, September 1, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a busy, fast-paced day! Enjoy conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors. You want the stimulation of seeing new places, talking to new faces and hearing new ideas.

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac. Today you will enjoy paying special attention to financial matters and your moneymaking ideas. Ka-ching!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) The Moon is in your sign today, which makes you a bit more emotional than usual. However, it also makes you luckier than all the other signs. Ask the universe for a favor! Find out what happens.

23 to Aug» 22)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Work alone or behind the scenes today, because this will feel better for you. You need to take a breather today so that you can regroup and feel more grounded.

LEO (July to Aug. A conversation with a female friend will be important to you today. You might want to share your goals or ideas for the future because this person might very well give you helpful feedback. Who knows?

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Be aware that you are high viz today and that people notice you, especially bosses, parents, VIPs and even the police. Knowing this, you might want to do some damage control.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Do something different today to shake up your routine. Satisfy your urge for some exciting adventure. Talk to

LUMEA (Sept 23 to Ckl 22)

people from different backgrounds.

CAPIMCOIRN (B®Eo AQUAEinUS (Jam, 2® to Mk IS)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Take care of loose details regarding estates, inheritances, insurance issues, taxes, debt and shared property. This stuff can be boring, but it?s important.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Be accommodating with others today, especially partners and close friends. You have no choice because today the Moon is opposite your sign. (That?s how it works.)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) It will please you to do something today to feel better organized. At least, clean up the back seat of your car or find your bedroom floor.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Take some time to play today! Have a long lunch. Enjoy sports events, social outings and fun activities with children.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) An interaction with a family member, especially a female, could be important today. Focus on home, family and your private life, because this is where it?s at today.

BORN TODAY: You are charismatic and friendly. You have excellent negotiating and organizational skills because you are unpretentious and fair. Justice is important to you. This year you will simplify your life and build solid foundations. Hard work and effort will pay off. Focus your energy in one direction. Physical exercise is important. Explore yoga, martial arts or jogging — any physical discipline that you enjoy.

YOU MMN TOBAYs

TAURUS (April 20 20)