Marion Ledger Briefs

The Marion Ledger prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at ( 870) 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

• Discovery Program at Avondale – Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and throughout the school year. Classes for kindergarten through adults. 1001 Balfour St., West Memphis.

• Crittenden County Commission Garden Work Day – Saturday, Sept. 1 at 8 a.m. Come and pick the garden. Clean up and pick up what is needed. Maybe water the garden and possible quick workshop if a topic or question comes up. Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/Gr owCrittCo/ .

• Marion Chamber Annual Awards Banquet – Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Speaker Mike Preston, Executive Director Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Tickets $55 per person, available through Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041.

• Marion Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square – Saturday, Sept. 29 kick-off time TBA. Bring your favorite tailgate set-up to the Courthouse Square and watch the Hogs vs. Texas A& M on a jumbo screen. Contact Tracy Brick at 870739-6041 for more information.

• Left Bank Festival – Saturday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. at Delta Regional Park/Big River Crossing. Run, music, food and fun. For more information visit www.leftbankfestival.com

• Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament – Oct. 27, registration starts at 10 a.m., bags fly at 11 a.m. at 40 & 8 Veterans Club, 152 Legion Rd., West Memphis. Competitive Div. $40 a team, bring your partner. Tailgater Div. $20 a team. Double elimination. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams. Food, drinks, door prizes, & 50/50 raffles. 21+ bar. Bring the family, activities for the kids. Contact Jerry at 901-229-6257. 40 & 8 club 870735-8066.