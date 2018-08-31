Sneaking in a Splash

Playing in the pond is actually against park rules at the Marion Sports Complex, but you can’t give a reporter a shot like the one sneaky swimmers Cody and Branson provided when Evening Times reporter John Rech went out to the complex to take pictures of the eroded banks and collapsed sidewalk at the complex pond and expect him not to take it. The Marion Parks Department is spending a quarter-million dollars to repair the eroding pond edge. Note: Young Cody and Branson were called out of the water by a Parks Department worker just after this picture was taken.

Photo by John Rech