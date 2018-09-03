Breaking News from ‘The Old Farmer’s Almanac’: Winter is definitely coming

Long relied- upon guide still used by many

This just in: The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that winter will again be cold and snowy. The difference this year is that the deep freeze won’t stay long — so while there won’t be a blizzard, you’ll still need a coat.

This update — which the Almanac hopes shocks no one — comes after some confusion surrounding its just-issued “mild,” “warm,” and “wet” forecast for this winter.

According to The 2019 Old Farmer’s Almanac, winter temperatures will not make your teeth chatter every day, but they will be cold… and there will be snow in most parts of the country that usually get it. The difference will be that this winter will be punctuated by snowstorms and cold snaps—not defined by a Siberian slog. With this news come the benefits of a milder winter: lower heating costs, fewer (if any!) school closings, fewer cold-related illnesses, and safer roads.

As to why the Almanac felt the need to clarify their forecast, Editor Janice Stillman says, “Will winter be cold? You bet—that’s what winter is. Cold. And snowy. At The Old Farmer’s Almanac, we pride ourselves on being as honest and accurate as possible, and we believe that the real story is that winters as we know them are melting away. Last year, our winter forecasts were 72 percent accurate. Our goal is to help our readers prepare for the year ahead.”

During its 227 years of publication, The Old Farmer’s Almanac has issued a clarification on its weather forecasts on only a handful of other occasions. The last time was in 1816, when what was thought to be a misprint called for snow in July. The clarification wasn’t needed, however, as the forecast was correct and it indeed did snow in July.

Here in Arkansas, you can expect more snow than usual and an earlier-thanusual first frost. While temperatures will be milder than average, don’t be surprised to see overnight lows flirting with single digits in late January and early February.

For the full Old Farmer’s Almanac weather forecast, please visit www.almanac.com/content/ 2019-winter-weatherforecast.

By Ginger Vaughan