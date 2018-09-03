M(Q)IRO§C(Q)IPE HOROSCOPE

AUKS (Msureln 21 to Apiri 19) (GEMIMI(Mæy21toJim®2®)

For Tuesday, September 4, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) What a difference a day makes! This is the perfect day to promote domestic peace and happiness. You might want to entertain at home today or buy something 'big' or different for where you live.

Today you feel happy, upbeat and optimistic! Things look so different from yesterday. That's because life is a constantly changing landscape.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Look for ways to boost your income today because they do exist. Yesterday you were broke. Today you might still be broke but you see there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it's not a train!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a strong day for business. It's also a wonderful day to interact with others. Accept invitations to socialize!

LEO (July to 22) You feel happy by yourself today, which is why you might seek out solitude in beautiful surroundings. You need some time to relax and pamper yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Your interaction with a group or perhaps a friend will be upbeat and positive today. This is an excellent day to confide in others and share your hopes and dreams for the future to see what others say.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Relations with bosses, parents and authority figures are excellent today. You might also enjoy work-related travel.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) If you can 23tt©Aug.22)

SAGITTARIUS (N<Wo 22 to B®®» 21)

AQUARIUS(!■.2®toF@k18)

get outta Dodge today, you'll be laughing! Do anything that will expand your world and your horizons, and give you a sense of adventure.

Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is an excellent day to discuss inheritances and how to divide or share something, because today people feel mutually generous. This is why you can count on your fair share of something.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Relations with partners and close friends are warm, friendly and optimistic today. Someone might introduce you to a group, which will be a pleasant experience.

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Co-workers are positive and helpful today. Work-related travel will please you. Listen to the advice of someone different or from another culture. Learn something new.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You feel happy today! Romance, sports events and playful activities with children are promising. Today is a little gift in the middle of the week! Yay!

BORN TODAY: You are frank, open and progressive in your outlook on life. You like to be friendly and sociable. This is the perfect year to explore meditation, yoga or any discipline that will help you get a better understanding of who you are. This is also a year of teaching and learning. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

YOUIBOINTOPAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)