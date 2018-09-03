T-shirts, Flyers, Banners, Brochures, Decals, Front Car Tags, Etc..

Call to sheriff leads to arrests in Memphis home invasion

CCSO Deputies, State Polce make arrests after tip from Crawfordsville resident

ralphhardin@gmai.com Three teens are in custody facing a long list of charges in connection with the abduction and assault of a 70year-old Memphis woman thanks to a tip from a sharp-eyed concerned Crittenden County resident and some quick detective work from Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen and his staff.

“I got a call from a business owner in Crawfordsville who had seen a car behind their business and gave me the license number and car description,” explained Allen.

“The caller advised that the vehicles had been seen parked in several driveways in the area.”

Armed with that information, Allen went to work.

“After running the tag, it showed the vehicle was stolen in Memphis,” Allen said. “We were given reason to believe the suspects were possibly armed.”

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Deputies and Arkansas State Police joined detectives in making a trip to Crawfordsville to investigate.

“The agencies converged in the area and spotted the car, which fled from officers, going off in a field and into the Delta Point Community subdivision,” explained Allen.

The suspects, one male, one female and a juvenile, escaped the vehicle and fled on foot, but were quickly captured in the area.

“All three are in custody.

The stolen car has been recovered,” said the sheriff, adding, “Great team work between the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and the Arkansas State Police.”

According to Memphis Police, two male suspects knocked an electrical meter off the woman's home in the Hein Park neighborhood of Midtown, cutting off her electricity. They then broke in through a window. The teens stole her Honda Civic, taking the woman with them before eventually releasing her near the airport. The victim was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

Arrested were: Montarius Culp, 18, was charged with especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and elder abuse.

Skye Harris, 18, was also charged as an accessory after the fact with theft by receiving.

A 17-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was charged with two counts of especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and elder abuse. Police have not con- firmed whether or not he would be charged as an adult.

Crittenden County Sheriff's deputies say the car had a broken bumper from hitting a brick wall at the woman's home. All three are currently in custody at the Crittenden County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Shelby County.

By Ralph Hardin