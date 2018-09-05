M(D)E©§(C(D)FIE HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, September 6, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You have innovative new ideas that could be an improvement at work, but you might feel reluctant to suggest them. Wait until the time is right.

This is a busy social day. Someone older might figure into your plans. (You might develop a crush on someone older or in a position of authority.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Don't hesitate to act on plans to make improvements at home. If someone older does not endorse them, this could rob your confidence. Don't doubt yourself.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You have bright, clever new ideas! Don't second-guess yourself and talk yourself out of something that is worth considering. Be gutsy!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might be confused about financial matters today. You see something unusual and you think it is practical and reasonable. Nevertheless, you hesitate. By

Sunday, you will know.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) There's an element of confusion today, which is why you hesitate to act on a clever idea that you know is doable. It's hard to have confidence sometimes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Something confusing going on behind the scenes might make it difficult for you to study or do research. However, if you persevere, you will find what you're looking for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Someone older might make an unusual suggestion today.

However, you're not sure how to take it. If you don't know what to do, do nothing. That's always a choice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Discussions with bosses and parents are full of exciting ideas, and yet, you also have your doubts about something. Don't reject anything out of hand —think about it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You might have to travel suddenly for practical reasons today. Nevertheless, there is some confusion about the purpose of this trip. (You might be flying on a wing and a prayer.)

AQUARIUS Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You might see a new approach to dealing with the wealth of someone else or how to share something, but yet, you hesitate. That's OK. Don't agree to anything until you feel good about it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) A partner or close friend will surprise you today. This person might have an unusual, practical suggestion; nevertheless, you have your doubts. Well, you have the right to have your doubts, don't you?

YOU BORN TODAY: You're a perfectionist who likes order in your surroundings. You are determined, thoughtful and independent. This year you are wrapping up a nine-year cycle. That is why it is a time of completions and taking inventory. Expect to say goodbye to people, places and possessions. The good news is you are moving away from heavy burdens to something new and lighter!

