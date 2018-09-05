Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Oct. 6 in Jonesboro

Alzheimer's Association looks to raise awareness

East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Sat., Oct. 6 in downtown Jonesboro. Beginning 9 a.m., participants will meet at 211 S. Main Street to complete a 2-mile walk to support programs and honor those affected by the disease. Registration is available by calling Olandera Dunn, (501) 2650027 or by email, oldunn@alz.org. To sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual online visit www.act.alz.org.

“Walk participants will learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs from the Alzheimer's Association,” said Alexa Gann, East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging. “A poignant Promise Garden ceremony till top the program.”

“In support of those living with Alzheimer's disease, the Agency hosts support groups for caregivers and spouses in a number of counties in Eastern Arkansas,” said Melissa Prater, EAAAA. “A support group specific to Alzheimer's meets monthly in Forrest City.”

In Arkansas, more than 56,000 people are living with the disease with 177,000 estimated caregivers. In the U.S. it is the sixth-leading cause of death and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured or prevented. First organized in 1989, the walk is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

“The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's research, care and support,” added Gann. The mission of the association is to eliminate the disease through research, provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. For more on the organization, visit alz.org or call 800-2723900. For more information on area support groups, call 800-467-3278 or visit e4aonline.com.

From Becky Baker