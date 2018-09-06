Lady Patriots sweep Lions in conference contest

Marion made quick work of Searcy earlier this week

After a two-game 5A conference skid, the Marion Lady Patriots (3-3 overall, 1-2 5A-East Conference) earned their first conference win of the season this past Tuesday at Searcy, sweeping the Lions (1-5, 03) in three consecutive sets. With only 16 total errors between the Lady Patriots hitting and serving, Marion head coach Lisa Beasley breathed a sigh at the improved execution of her team.

“We played a lot cleaner tonight,” Beasley said. “We didn’t make nearly as many unforced errors as we have been making. This makes me proud and happy. I’m proud of our effort.”

Along with their near spotless play, the Lady Patriots dispensed of Searcy just as flawlessly, never allowing the Lions to reach the 20point mark in any set.

Marion took the first set 25-16, the second set 25-18 and raced out to a 25-14 win in set three to clinch the match.

Freshman Daedrianna Cail continued to lead Marion at the net, recording a team high 14 kills to go with her six blocks and two aces throughout the three-set match. The Lady Patriots typical number-two point scorer, freshman Anna Caroline Fesmire had a quitter night at the net last Tuesday with only four kills, but up for the lack of points with unselfish play, setting up a team-leading 18 assists in the Marion victory.

While the two Marion freshman continued to show out, it was the Lady Patriots most experienced player, junior Megan Adams, who impressed the most in the victory, winning player of the game honors with her five aces, six kills and eight digs on defense.

Those eight digs tied sophomore Camille Moncrief to lead the team on a night where the Lions saw very little balls hit the Marion side of the hardwood.

Marion’s junior varsity squad saw a bit more competition from their counterparts at Searcy, but still managed to sweep the junior varsity Lions in two sets, winning the match 25- 19, 25-21.

Senior and junior varsity captain Xandri Inman led the JV Lady Patriots offensively with five aces and four kills throughout the two sets, while fellow senior Autumn Starling tied Inman with four kills for a team high and recorded a team-best seven digs in the two sets. Sophomore Lilly Kemp tied Inman with a team-leading five aces and also led the junior varsity Lady Patriots in assists, setting up eight Marion points. The varsity Lady Patriots look to continue their momentum and earn their second conference victory tonight as Marion prepares to welcome Paragould (3-1, 3-0). The first set between the Lady Patriots and the Rams of Paragould is set to begin at 5 p.m.

By Collins Peeples