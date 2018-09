Leading the pack of Patriots

Gavin Truitt led the Marion Patriots golf team against Green County Tech last Tuesday in Marion, finishing as the medalist for the Patrios with an overall score of

76 on the day. The Patriots continue to prepare for a run at the state tournament, traveling to Millington today for the Millington Inventational. Tee off is set for 1 p.m.

Photo by Kati Truitt