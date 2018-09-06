HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOIFE

For Friday, September 7, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You have strong feelings today about what you want in your closest partnerships and relationships. This is fine. The trick is, What does your partner or friend want?

You will be aggressive about doing things to promote yourself on the job today. You want people to like you and you also want to boost your earnings. (Pretty ambitious!)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You feel flirtatious and prankish today! You want romance, but you're unsure how to make this happen. (Join the club, we number millions.) Enjoy

your day!

CANCEIR(Jeun©21toJMy22) CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You have strong ideas about how to redecorate your home or make it look more attractive. Similarly, you might have specific ideas about how you want to entertain today.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You can make money from your words today because you are persuasive and convincing. This is a strong day for those of you who sell, market, teach, write or act.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) If shopping today, you are keen to buy something that you really want. You might be just as keen about an idea to make money. Who knows?

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You are super charming today. You have the energy to work a room like the hostess with the mostess! Go for Baroque!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Today you will seek out solitude in beautiful surroundings. You know you need some time to catch your breath, and you will insist on getting this. Good for you! Do what's good for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You will be forward about wanting to socialize with a friend or a group today. That's just fine. Once you know what you want, why not go after it?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Someone wants your creative input about how to make something look more attractive. Meanwhile, personally, you might be attracted to your boss or someone else in a position of authority. (It's complicated.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You are keen to travel and expand your horizons today because you want some adventure and a chance to learn something new. Great idea! Go for it!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Don't hesitate to speak up and ask for your fair share of something. If you don't take care of your own best interests, who will?

YOU BORN TODAY: You are trustworthy, loyal and generous. You are also confident and coolheaded. (You can be a perfectionist.) This year exciting changes and new beginnings await you as you begin a new cycle. What you begin now will unfold in the future. Therefore, it's time to clarify your goals. It's also time to take the initiative. Good news! Your physical strength will increase this year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)