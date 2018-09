Marriage Licenses

Aug. 30 Nathaniel K. Ganus, 42, of West Memphis, and Racqual L. Smith, 38, of Memphis Stevie B. Carter, 46, and Tara S. Smith, 45, both of West Memphis Aug. 31 Rafael Morales, 23, Marisol Bedolla, 19, both of Memphis Sergio B. Godines, 19, and Glenda M. Cinto, 19, both of Memphis Jose F. Granados, 37, and Vilma M. Calix, 26, both of Memphis Bobbie L. Latley, 56, and Jeanette H. Hinton, 55, both of Wynne Merlin S. Carranza, 33, and Aura Rodriquez, 35, both of Memphis Amilcar O. Carrillo, 28, and Ma M. Ibarra, 47, both of Memphis Samuel T. Garrett, 27, of Memphis, and Tamara D. Weatherspoon, 25, of West Memphis Bryan S. Gonzalez, 33, and Evelyn P. Carrillo, 20, both of Memphis Juan C. Garay, 33, and Jenni Ramirez, 31, both of Memphis Maria E. Maranjo, 22, and Nancy V. Sosa, 23, both of Memphis Luiz A. Ortega, 25, and Juana H. Tovar, 24, both of Memphis Charles E. Phillips, 60, of Indianola, Mississippi, and Pamela D. Posey, 61, of Memphis Jose S. Contreros, 23, and Flora Geranados, 21, both of Memphis Sept. 4 Donal N. Escalante, 21, and Claudia Lopez, 20, both of Memphis Patrick J. Reques, 38, and Biance Richmond, 27, both of Oxford, Mississippi Felipe E. Echaumen, 25, of Germantown, Tennssee, and Brittany D. Brooks, 19, of Collierville

Divorce Petitions

none

Marion Police Reports 08-20-18 / 08-27-18

08-20-18 – 8:29am – 1 Patriot Drive – Bullying 08-20-18 – 1:00pm Highway 77 – Aggravated Assault / Terroristic Threatening 08-20-18 – 11:33am – 1 Patriot Drive – General Information 08-20-18 – 12:35pm – 1 Patriot – Terroristic Threatening 08-20-18 – 8:00am – 4085 I55 Service – Harassing Communications 08-20-18 – 4:02pm – 417 Birdie #10 – Aggravated Assault / Theft of Property 08-20-18 – 7:30pm – 377 Park – Harassment 08-20-18 – 4:30pm – 120 Sycamore – Leaving the Scene of an Accident / Careless and Prohibited Driving 08-20-18 – 4:55pm – 100 Hino – Harassing Communications 08-21-18 – 6:00pm – 750 Medel Marconi – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 08-21-18 – 8:00am – 904 Burnetti – Welfare Concern 08-21-18 – 2:30pm – 2921 Highway 77 – General Information 08-21-18 – 3:00pm – 242 Oak – General Information 08-21-18 – 6:16pm – 104 Cottonwood Cove – Runaway 08-22-18 – 1:00pm – 93 Cottonwood Cove – Theft of Property 08-22-18 – 2:00pm – 801 Carter – General Information 08-22-18 – 3:00pm – 2860 I55 Service – Terroristic Threatening 08-22-18 – 4:22pm – 356 South wind – Persons in Disagreement 08-22-18 – 10:25pm – 750 Medel Marconi – Breaking and Entering 08-22-18 – 1:16pm – 378 Park – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 08-23-18 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – Bullying 08-23-18 – 8:00am – 880 Highway 64 – Theft of Property 08-23-18 – 9:34am – 3477 Highway 77 – Failure to Register 08-23-18 – 12:07pm – 2921 Highway 77 – Violation of the Arkansas Hot Check Law x 3 08-23-18 – 7:00am – 902 Brunetti Lane – Criminal Mischief 08-23-18 – 5:00pm – 402 W. Brinkley Loop #6 – Domestic Battery 08-23-18 – 5:50pm – 2921 Highway 77 S. – Terroristic Threatening 08-23-18 – 8:30pm – 68 Ash Cove – Criminal Mischief / Assault on a Family Member / Terroristic Threatening 08-24-18 – 9:06am – 50 Ash Cove – Missing Person 08-24-18 – 8:00am – 806 Dennis Foster Cove Terroristic Threatening / Harassment x 2 / Assault on a Family Member 08-24-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 08-24-18 – 7:00pm – 537 Par – Criminal Trespass / Terroristic Threatening 08-24-18 – 4:43pm – 324 Block #W – Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening 08-25-18 – 1:00am – 246 Medel Marconi – Leaving the Scene of an Accident 08-25-18 – 7:00pm – 72 Birch – Breaking and Entering / Theft of a Firearm 08-25-18 – 2:36pm – 407 Birdie #1 – Harassing Communications 08-25-18 – 6:50pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 08-26-18 – 10:30pm – 92 Willow – Residential Burglary 08-26-18 – 8:00am – 423 Birdie #6 – Theft of Property 08-26-18 – 1:00pm – Lackey Cove – Found Property 08-26-18 – 2:30pm – 313 Toni – Persons in Disagreement 08-26-18 – 10:15pm – 527 Par #1 – Battery 08-26-18 – 1:00pm – 421 Birdie #12 – Theft of Property / Breaking and Entering 08-27-18 – 9:30am – 100 Lucy Lane #5 – Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief / Residential Burglary 08-27-18 – 2:00pm – 3671 I55 Service – Sexual Assault 08-27-18 – 4:43pm – 192 Anna Lane – Harassing Communications 08-27-18 – 4:45pm – 53 Willow – Persons in Disagreement

West Memphis Police Reports 8/20/18 – 8/27/18

8/20/18 2:02 1103 W Catt St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 8/20/18 3:48 Dover / Missouri LOITERING 8/20/18 4:15 Martin Luther King Dr. / Service Loop LOITERING 8/20/18 4:28 20th / Polk POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/20/18 4:34 Service Loop / Martin Luther King Jr. Drive DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/20/18 10:07 131 S 9Th ST D CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE 8/20/18 10:35 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/20/18 10:39 4000 Petro RD BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 8/20/18 10:54 514 Auburn AVE BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE 8/20/18 11:03 410 S Avalon ST MISSING PERSON 8/20/18 11:13 North Avalon / West Service Road LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/20/18 11:18 1701 N Avalon 200 THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 8/20/18 11:39 514 Auburn AVE BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE 8/20/18 12:48 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/20/18 13:08 2950 E Jackson AVE 20 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 8/20/18 13:33 707 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/20/18 14:21 228 W Tyler AVE POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 8/20/18 14:23 217 WJackson AVE 23 RESISTING ARREST – REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO ARREST 8/20/18 15:11 201 S 8Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE 8/20/18 15:22 2685 S Grove DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 8/20/18 16:02 300 block of Graham Street THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/20/18 16:15 217 WJackson AVE 23 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 8/20/18 16:21 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/20/18 17:38 2781 W Grove St. BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY 8/20/18 18:20 333 Forrest Park DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 8/21/18 1:52 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/21/18 2:10 12th Street/ Polk Street PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 8/21/18 2:35 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 8/21/18 4:55 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/21/18 7:28 920 E Broadway AVE LOITERING 8/21/18 9:55 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST 8/21/18 10:26 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/21/18 13:35 3000 Autumn AVE 184 THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 8/21/18 15:26 North Walker Street / East Broadway Avenue DWI 3RD OFFENSE 8/21/18 15:40 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/21/18 16:07 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT BEHAVIOR 8/21/18 16:32 1598 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/21/18 16:36 3700 Service LOOP POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 8/21/18 17:05 East Broadway Avenue / South 16th Street FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 8/21/18 17:30 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/21/18 19:09 851 Vanderbuilt DR NO VEHICLE

LICENSE

8/21/18 23:14 400 S 31St ST 120 Robbery 8/22/18 1:07 College Boulevard / Hino Boulevard POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 8/22/18 1:19 2011 E Polk AVE OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS 8/22/18 3:26 East Service Road THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 8/22/18 8:40 1233 Winchell 2 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 8/22/18 10:35 2501 E Service RD LOITERING 8/22/18 11:17 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/22/18 11:28 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/22/18 13:32 809 E Barton AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 8/22/18 13:42 2728 E Broadway AVE THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 FROM BUILDING 8/22/18 14:18 898 Ingram BLVD 110 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 8/22/18 15:45 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/22/18 16:13 1280 E Barton AVE FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/22/18 16:13 102 E Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/22/18 17:23 389 State Highway 77 POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 8/22/18 19:08 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/22/18 19:17 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/22/18 19:24 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/22/18 20:53 218 S Worthington DR FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/22/18 23:19 Ingram/Ingram Extended OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS 8/23/18 0:03 Southland Drive / Ingram Blvd POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 8/23/18 0:28 705 Belmont DR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON CORRECTIONAL FACILITY EMPLOYEE 8/23/18 0:29 East Jackson Avenue/Autumn Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 8/23/18 0:40 141 W Jackson AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/23/18 1:11 Ingram Boulevard/ North Service Road DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/23/18 1:43 1101 Missouri ST BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY 8/23/18 2:39 700 N Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/23/18 3:11 Dickson Street DOG BITE 8/23/18 3:34 I40 / Ingram BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE 8/23/18 3:42 1105 Ingram BLVD 14B DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/23/18 3:42 115 S 20Th ST LOITERING 8/23/18 4:07 1414 E Broadway AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

IN PUBLIC

8/23/18 4:20 1515 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/23/18 6:34 2003 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/23/18 8:17 800 W Broadway AVE THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 8/23/18 8:19 506 Pine ST FOUND PROPERTY 8/23/18 9:31 800 N College BLVD 2 CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/23/18 15:46 503 Hamilton ST POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 8/23/18 16:07 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/23/18 16:09 809 E Barton AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING 8/23/18 16:24 2416 E Barton AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/23/18 16:29 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 8/23/18 16:43 505 Birch ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 8/23/18 16:53 1233 Winchell ST 2 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 8/23/18 17:14 500 N 3Rd ST REQUEST ARREST 8/23/18 17:25 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST 8/23/18 19:19 2315 E Jackson AVE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 8/23/18 21:32 1009 E Service RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 8/23/18 22:03 N Rhodes/Danner POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVER 8/23/18 22:32 14 E Military RD REQUEST ARREST 8/23/18 23:03 3901 Petro RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 8/23/18 23:16 Rhodes/Danner POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 8/24/18 1:16 300 Martin Luther King Jr DR POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/24/18 2:04 300 W Service RD 2 BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 8/24/18 4:11 North Walker Street/ Thompson Avenue THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 8/24/18 4:58 501 S Avalon ST RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 8/24/18 7:42 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/24/18 8:53 409 E Mcauley DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/24/18 9:40 East Broadway Avenue / Ingram Boulevard DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/24/18 11:27 323 W Cooper AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/24/18 12:09 Unknown FORGERY 8/24/18 12:16 East Broadway Avenue / 7th Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/24/18 13:22 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/24/18 15:20 1903 E Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 8/25/18 1:31 406 S 14Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/25/18 2:59 126 W Cooper AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/25/18 5:45 700 N Service RD THEFT BY RECEIVING 8/25/18 9:18 1900 Scottwood ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 8/25/18 9:23 Missouri Street / Broadway Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/25/18 11:26 121 Ross AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 8/25/18 11:28 125 Ross AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 8/25/18 11:47 Missouri Street / Broadway Avenue TERRORISTIC ACT 8/25/18 11:54 210 W Oliver AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 8/25/18 13:04 2407 E Service RD FALSE IMPRISONMENT – 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY 8/25/18 13:52 303 N Rhodes ST 3 BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 8/25/18 14:24 South Walker Avenue / SL Henry Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/25/18 14:51 South 19th Street / East Polk Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/25/18 15:47 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/25/18 16:48 North Walker Street / East Broadway Avenue GENERAL INFORMATION 8/26/18 1:42 302 N Bond ST REQUEST ARREST 8/26/18 2:28 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/26/18 2:47 1100 Ingram BLVD RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY 8/26/18 7:58 2100 W Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 8/26/18 8:51 West Memphis CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 8/26/18 11:13 395 Rocky Chute RD 4 THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 8/26/18 11:39 1004 Roy Pugh ST NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 8/26/18 11:39 409 N Ok ST GENERAL INFORMATION 8/26/18 15:22 Missouri Street / West Barton Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 8/26/18 15:50 Woods Street / West Tyler Avenue AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 8/26/18 18:19 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/27/18 0:37 132 S Avalon St. POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 8/27/18 3:29 442 Ross AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 8/27/18 4:16 417 Gibson AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 8/27/18 7:01 151 Legion RD A BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL