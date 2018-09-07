HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOIPE

For Saturday, September 8, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today's New Moon is the best day all year to think about how you can improve your health. Also, how can you improve your job? Ideas?

Learn to value your creative talents. For example, many of you can sing and are musical. It's important to balance fun and creativity with your hard work.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) What can you do to improve your relations with your family? What can you do to improve your home? These are your questions for today's New Moon.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Think about your style of communicating to the people you encounter every day, especially relatives, siblings and neighbors. Do you listen to others? Are you clear in what you want to say? This is important.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) How can you better handle what you own and what you earn? This is the question for Leo on today's New Moon. But it's really a question for everyone!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today the only New Moon in your sign all year is taking place. Take a realistic look in the mirror. What can you do to improve the image you create on your world?

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Do you set aside some time for contemplation, meditation or pondering your spiritual values? What

makes us tick on the inside is how we act on the outside.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Are you happy with the friends you have? If you want to have more friends, be friendly! It's that simple.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) How do you react when you have to deal with authority? Are you rebellious? Do you respect authority? We all have to deal with authority in some form or another. Factoid.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) What further education or training would improve your job? What further learning or travel will enrich your life? These are today's New Moon questions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Can you make improvements to how you handle shared property, inheritances and insurance issues? If so, what would you do?

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) The New Moon today is the only New Moon opposite your sign all year. How can you improve your closest relationships? In a successful relationship, you are as good for your partner as he or she is for you.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are dependable, reliable and efficient. You have charming wit and the ability to mimic. This year it's time to take a rest. It's a more slower-paced, wait-andsee year. Learn how to cooperate with others. Look for ways to practice kindness and be helpful to others. Be relaxed and easygoing. Focus on business and personal relationships.

