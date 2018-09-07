Tell Me…

‘Time in the Word’ By Clayton Adams

In a conversation with Job, God reveals His plan through a series of questions. The Bible records, “Then the Lord answered Job out of the whirlwind and said, Who is this that darkens counsel by words without knowledge? …

Tell Me, if you have understanding” (Job 38:14) For Christians to effectively enter into the conversations of current social issues we must know the Word of God. The Word of God is the foundation of all human wisdom. We must recognize God, His power, His holiness.

Without acknowledging God and bringing His standards into whatever social issue we try to solve our efforts will fail and lead to further disaster.

If a house is built on a bad foundation the house will eventually crumble.

Many homes in West Memphis and Marion are built on top of gumbo or sand that eventually lead to cracks in the walls, doors and windows not shutting or other such problems. The house was built just fine but it was built on faulty ground.

If one builds a house on a firm foundation the house will stand. We read, “Everyone who comes to Me and hears My words and acts on them, I will show you whom he is like: he is like a man building a house, who dug deep and laid a foundation on the rock; and when a flood occurred, the torrent burst against that house and could not shake it, because it had been well built.

'But the one who has heard and has not acted accordingly, is like a man who built a house on the ground without any foundation; and the torrent burst against it and immediately it collapsed, and the ruin of that house was great.' (Luke 6:47-49) One must be on a firm foundation when engaged in these significant social issues.

Standing on the principles in the Bible we know many rock solid, indestructible and eternal truths.

God loves all people no matter what color, language spoken, physical or emotional challenge or lifestyle choice, regardless of what sin one is involved in God loves each person.

God has stated through His written Word how people should live, what one can do to enjoy life and be prosperous as well as what one should not do to avoid the consequences of sin.

There is a heaven to gain and a hell to shun according to God's Word.

God has given all people a choice in how to live, one can live for God or one can live for oneself.

Live for God and there is a reward, live for oneself and there is a reward for this to.

The rewards for either way of living are clearly explained in the Bible.

God has told us in His Word how we can live for Him – it is through His grace.

Many people falsely believe that people who live for God are Mr. and Ms. Goody, but the truth is that each person who lives for God lives for Him through His grace not by their goodness.

Likewise, many people falsely believe that people who are drunks, drug dealers, thieves, murderers or what have you can't live for God. They can, only after they accept His Grace in their life. No one is perfect, no one can live a sinless life and this is why God freely and generously gives us His grace and mercy. It’s not us, its Him! It’s not how we live it is how His Son Jesus died that enables us to live for Him.

Many Christians are quick to criticize or worse ridicule others for having a different view of various issues or living a liberal, permissive or alternative life. Christians should not ever criticize or ridicule others for being “different.” Christians should focus on developing relationships with others and understanding the differences with the hope of introducing Jesus to people. He changes hearts and minds, we can't, won't and don't.

As we enter into the ring of public discussion about the social issues we must resist the urge to condemn others before we even get to know them or understand what they are going through. Let's walk with them through life instead of just passing by them.

I believe, that one day, we each will stand before God and answer the question God posed to Job, “Tell me, if you have understanding…?” What will be your answer?

Clayton Adams has a message of faith he would like to share with the community’. He would also like to hear from you. E-mail him at claytonpadamslll@ gmail. com.

Back-to-School with WMUMC

A fun afternoon was had by all today at our Back to School Bash; hot dogs, sno cones, the bouncy house and balloon hats and swords, too! Backpacks were given out to our neighbors as well. Thanks to everyone who came out and also to those who came and helped. It was a great event!

Photos courtesy of Facebook