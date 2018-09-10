Acme Termite – Let Us Kill Your Bugs!

Acme Pest Management has been around this area for a very long time.

In fact the 3rd generation owned pest control company has been in this area since 1956.

The corporate headquarters is located in West Memphis; however, the company also has offices Jonesboro, Blytheville and serves customers in 17 counties in Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Boot Heel. Acme is dedicated to complete customer satisfaction.

Their services help protect your home or business from pests that can spread disease and damage your property and belongings. They provide termite protection and help eliminate pests including roaches, fleas, bed bugs, fire ants and other pests that invade your home or business.

