Marion bests Parkview in battle of the Patriots

Marion’s defense stood tall once again, securing a onepoint victory

The 2018 Clash of the Patriots came down to another clutch moment from the Marion defense to give the Marion Patriots (20) a 20-19 win over the Parkview Patriots (0-2). For the second week in a row, the Marion defense forced a huge stop on a two-point conversion in the final moments of the game.

“We tell our kids each and every day to stay hungry and resilient,” said Marion coach Keith Houston.

“We’ve won two games by two points. We knew from day one we would be in some dog fights this year, but (the players) are ready for the challenges to come.”

Parkview was able to strike first, taking advantage of a Marion fumble that set Parkview up at their 49-yard line. The 11-play drive was capped by a 5 yard touchdown run by senior running back Geary Allmon, giving them a 7-0 lead. All six touchdowns in Friday’s game came on the ground.

Marion gave Parkview the ball back on a failed fourth down conversion at the Parkview 21 yard line. The ensuing 12-play drive stalled at the Marion 18 yard line, forcing a 35-yard field goal that Marion blocked and returned to mid-field. Marion has blocked a field goal in both games this season.

Both teams would stall on offense one more time before Marion found the endzone. A seven-play, 53yard drive was capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Kentreal Jones to trim the Parkview lead to 7-6. Daedrick Cail helped get the Patriots into scoring position with a 20-yard pass to Joyrion Chase, followed by a 29-yard pass to Slade Webb Marion got the ball back with two minutes left in the first half after forcing Parkview to punt. The pace of the Patriot offense forced a tired, out of position Parkview defense to burn two timeouts in a 9-play, 54 yard drive that ended with Jones’s second rushing touchdown. Jones was responsible for all 54 yards in the drive, carrying the ball five times for 47 yards and making a seven-yard catch. Marion failed to convert the two-point conversion, but went to halftime with a 12-7 lead.

The third quarter was a stalemate with all four drives in the period ending in punts. Parkview regained the lead in the fourth quarter with an eight-play, 60 yard drive to take a 13-12 lead with 7:25 left in the game. Marion scored five plays later on a drive that featured a 43-yard pass from Cail to Cayden Hunt which put the Pats in the red zone. Jones scored his third touchdown from six yards out to cap the 63 yard drive. Marion’s two-point conversion was successful and the Pats took a 20-13 lead. Parkview followed the Marion score with an 11-play, 76 yard drive to trim the Marion lead to one with 1:55 left in the game. Parkview fullback Thomas Mccauley was averaging 6 yards per carry this season, so Parkview coach Brad Bolding called for him to go for two and the win. Mccauley had a full head of steam when he was handed the ball at the three-yard line, but was met by several Marion defenders at the line of scrimmage. Mccauley still managed to bowl his way forward, but still came up short of the goal line by a foot. The Marion defense had made their second game-saving, two-point conversion stop in as many games. Jones rushed for 111 yards on and scored all three Marion touchdowns. “(Jones) has impressed me since my first day at Marion,” said Coach Houston. “He’s done everything we’ve asked of him and more. He finally got a chance to shine these past two games and he’s made the most of his chance Marion will be on the road next Friday, September 14 against the Blytheville Chickasaws (1-1). Marion is has won four of the last six meetings with the Chickasaws. Kickoff is set for 7 pm.

By Tyler Bennett