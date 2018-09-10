News Briefs

– Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Speaker Mike Preston, Executive Director Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Tickets $55 per person, available through Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041.

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould. A service representative from Davis Vision for GM and Chrysler retires and SVS Vision for Ford retirees will be in attendance.

• DeltaARTS Auditions for Willy Wonka Jr. – Auditions for grades K-12, Thursday, Sept. 13 must arrive at start time 6 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 15 must arrive at start time 10 a.m. Music: Memorize the lyrics and melody to a song of YOUR choice. No accompaniment needed. Dance: wear athletic footwear (no sandals/flip-flops or boots) and pants/shorts (no skirts or dresses). Shows will be Nov. 15, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. Must be available for every performance. For more information call Jayne Stokes at 870732-6260 or email jstokes@deltaarts.org .

• Double Devil Feast – The West Memphis Athletic Booster Club will host its 30th annual Double Devil Feast on Friday, Sept. 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the West Memphis High School Cafeteria. The dinner consists of an 8 oz steak, baked potato, slaw, roll and drink. Eat in or carry out. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling Carolyn Chrestman at 870-733-4259.

• 4th Annual Runn for Dunn Motorcycle Poker Run – hosted by the Dunn family Saturday, Sept. 15 at the 40 et. 8 Voiture located at 125 Legion Rd., West Memphis. Run benefits the family of former Walls, Mississippi Fire Captain Steven Heath. Live music, BBQ plates, games, raffles, the infamous chicken drop, a live auction and so much more. $20 per bike, $10 per passenger includes Tshirts. First bike out by 8 a.m., last out by 9 a.m. Music starts at 12, auction starts at 3. Free to the public. For questions or to donate call Amber Dunn at 901-644-2728.

• Annual Gibson Bayou Homecoming – Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. three miles north of Wynne on Hwy. 149. Prizes include a TV, grill or $300 cash. Tickets are one dollar or seven tickets for $5. All proceeds go to the upkeep of Gibson Bayou Church and cemetery. For more information call Brenda Williams at 832-527-0335 or kcjtx@aol.com. To donate mail a check or money order to Gibson Bayou in care of Darlene Andrews at 303 Merriman Ave., Wynne, AR 72396. All donations are tax deductible.

• 3rd Annual Education is the Key Fundraiser – Come join the men of the West Memphis-Marion (AR) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., as they host 'Donor Days.' This fundraiser is partnership between Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and ASU Mid-South Foundation. 100% of the funds donated will go to support Student Activities. Donor Days will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Marion.

• Olive Branch Genealogy Club Meeting – Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 12 to 2 p.m. at B. J. Chain Library, 6619 Hwy. 305 N. (Cockrum Rd.), Olive Branch, Mississippi. Doughboy re-enactor Tim Pool will headup our World War I Centennial presentation. No dues and all in the Memphis metro area are welcome. Meetings on 3rd Wednesday except December. Call 662-895-4365 or find us on Facebook.

• West Memphis Christian School – Presents ‘A Hard Day’s Knight Auction’ Saturday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at 1101 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Dinner provided by PHAT Chance BBQ (Award winning cookers at Memphis in May, Esperanza Bonanza and more). Live and Silent Auction. Tickets are $40 each or you can reserve a table of eight for $500. Tickets and online auction available at KnightAuct.e.givesmart.com .

• Marion Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square – Saturday, Sept. 29 kick-off time TBA. Bring your favorite tailgate set-up to the Courthouse Square and watch the Hogs vs. Texas A& M on a jumbo screen. Contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 for more information.

• St. Michael’s School Charity Bingo – Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 405 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Smoke and alcohol free. All are welcome. Must be 18 to play. 870-7351720.

• Free 50+ Expo – Saturday, Sept. 29 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Eugene Woods Civic Center, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. Enjoy fun, games, exercise, nutrition sessions and more! You will also be able to shop with a variety of vendors. Stop by and visit: Healthcare Officials and West Memphis Police Department. For information contact Tamara Hood at 870-6362418 or Alleyene Peters at 870-733-2404.

• Bethel AME Church Free Meals For All Children – After School at Risk Program through Sept. 30, 2019 at the locations listed: Bethel AME Church, 2403 E. Barton Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; East Jr. High, 1151 Goodwin Supper (M-F) 3:30 p.m. and Snack (M-F) 4:30 p.m.; L.R. Jackson Elementary, 2395 SL Henry St. Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; Maddux Elementary, 2100 E. Barton Ave. Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; West Jr. High, 331 W. Barton Ave. Supper (M-F) 3:30 p.m.; West Memphis Housing, 4052 S.L. Henry-Unit 45 Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; Wonder Elementary, 801 S. 16th St. Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; and Wonder Jr. High, 1401 Madison Ave. Supper (M-F) 3:30 p.m. and Snack (M-F) 4:30 p.m. Tutoring Resources Available.

• Left Bank Festival – Saturday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. at Delta Regional Park/Big River Crossing. Run, music, food and fun. For more information visit www.leftbankfestival.com

• Mass Flu Clinic – Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church. No appointment necessary. Bring your insurance card, if you do not have insurance there will be no charge. Protect your health!

• Men In Schools To Encourage Reading – Weaver Elementary, 1280 E. Barton, West Memphis is inviting parents, relatives and community members to provide strong male role models to share the love of reading. Opportunities available 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to be a MISTER.

• Class of West Memphis High School 1968 Reunion – Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13. Friday night attending West Memphis vs. Jonesboro football game and the class of ‘68 will be recognized. There will be a tailgate party round 5 p.m. Entrance to the game is $5 per person and each class member is responsible for the cost. Saturday night at 7 p.m. at CG’s in Crawfordsville at the Wyatt Building. Cost is $30 each, $60 per couple. Pay in advance by Sept. 15 to Gary Masner, 581 E. Broadway, West Memphis, AR 72301.

• EACC Presents ‘All Hands on Deck’ – Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the EACC Fine Arts Center. For tickets or information call 870-6334480. ext. 352 or www.eacc.edu.

• Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament – Oct. 27, registration starts at 10 a.m., bags fly at 11 a.m. at 40 & 8 Veterans Club, 152 Legion Rd., West Memphis. Competitive Div. $40 a team, bring your partner. Tailgater Div. $20 a team. Double elimination. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams. Food, drinks, door prizes, & 50/50 raffles. 21+ bar. Bring the family, activities for the kids. Contact Jerry at 901-229-6257. 40 & 8 club 870-735-8066.

• Expungement Clinic – Friday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 513 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Get free legal services including: sealing a record, protecting your privacy and clearing your criminal history. Appointments required contact Greneda Johnson at 870-972-9224 ext. 2202.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs.

Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties. Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

Marion Chamber Annual Awards Banquet