Hogs shut out in 4th quarter, lose to Col. State

Arkansas defense blows 18- point lead in first loss of the season

“Groans and moans were palpable.”

That was how Cris Tiller described the scene in the stands as Colorado State fans slowly began to accept the inevitable — their beloved Rams were about to open the season 02 with a loss in Week 2 against the Arkansas Razorbacks “Throughout the stands, people rubbed their faces, rested hands upon their heads and stared up to the heavens in disbelief,” Tiller wrote.

But then…

Razorback fans have long lamented the team’s inability to close out games, so for many of those rooting the Hogs on to an apparent victory, the news out west wasn’t a total shocker.

Arkansas had jumped out to an 18-point lead by the late third quarter. The CSU faithful were losing their conviction and preparing to take the “L” when the tide started to turn. And with Arkansas playing it safe on offense and playing a step too slow on defense, Canvas Stadium was brought back to life by a CSU comeback that was capped with a last-minute touchdown run that put the final nail in the Razorbacks’ coffin, handing them a loss in a game that Rams receiver Preston Williams manhanded his way to a late rallying touchdown that sealed the win for Colorado State.

Arkansas had an 18-point lead on Saturday before Colorado State scored 25 straight points to take down the Razorbacks, 3427.

It was certainly a disappointing loss in the second game of the Chad Morris era.

After the loss, Coach Morris praised Colorado State for battling back into the game.

“We felt the longer we let them hang around and the more momentum they picked up, the more confidence they got,” Morris told the media, “so I give them credit.”

With Arkansas leading, 27-17, in the third quarter, the Razorbacks opted to punt on a fourth-and-inches play at midfield. That led to a 96-yard touchdown drive by Colorado State.

“Yeah, you know, obviously looking back on it, almost wish I would have went with it on fourth down,” Morris told the media. “We were back and forth on the headsets.

Because they were creating some momentum, we didn’t want to give them a short field. The way our defense was playing at that time, we wanted to pin them deep.”

The Razorbacks will look to bounce back and improve to 2-1 when they host North Texas next Saturday at home. Kick-off is slated for 3 p.m.

