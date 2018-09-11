HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, September 12, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today you will encounter confusion at work. Someone might accidentally deceive you, or this person could deceive you on purpose. Be aware of this. That's because Mercury, the planet of communication, is opposite fuzzy Neptune. Yikes!

Romance might be discouraging today. Remember: Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment. People can't read your mind.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Family discussions might not be productive today because too much whining is taking place. Someone might have a big sob story. Of course you're sympathetic, but sometimes things get blown out of proportion.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You will probably spend a lot of time daydreaming or lost in a fantasy world today. Don't worry, we all need days like this. Your imagination is in overdrive.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Avoid important financial decisions today because you might be deceived about your facts or you could be confused. Things are not as they appear. Trust nothing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Your encounter with a friend or partner might be demoralizing or confusing today. Furthermore, you are low-energy. Actually, so is everyone else! It's that kinda day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You will have trouble defending your own best interests today. You will more easily surrender to somebody else rather than stand up for yourself.

Postpone important discussions for another day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Your relations with a friend or a member of a group will be confusing today. You might withdraw or, in turn, you might just agree to avoid confrontation. It's a fuzzy day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) In conversations with bosses, parents and VIPs, make sure you know what is expected of you today because confusion is rampant! Make no assumptions. Double-check all instructions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your idealism is aroused today. This can make you susceptible to fancy words and snake oil about exotic subjects and mysticism. Don't be sucked into something weird.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Postpone important decisions about inheritances and shared property until another day. Things are too confusing today. You might be dealing with incorrect facts.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Don't be disappointed with a partner or close friend today. You might feel let down. But you have to ask yourself, Were your expectations realistic? Hmm?

YOU BORN TODAY: You are thoughtful and kind as well as persevering and devoted to whatever you do. Service to others is your theme this year. Focus on your personal responsibilities to family as well as yourself. Take care of yourself so you are a strong resource. Nurture relationships you value. Explore the arts; enroll in a class. Personalize your home with treasures that have meaning.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)