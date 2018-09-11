Sports Briefs

The West Memphis Athletic Booster Club will host its 30th annual Double Devil Feast on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the West Memphis High School Cafeteria. The dinner consists of an 8oz steak, baked potato, slaw, roll, and drink. Eat in or carry out. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling Carolyn Chrestman 870-7334259.

***

• 2nd Annual Henry Bell Open — Marion Golf & Athletic Club will host the 2nd annual Henry Bell Open 4player scramble, Saturday, Sept. 22. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. $80 entry fee, or $320 for a team of four. Fees are 100% tax-deductable and include cart and course fees. 1st place cash prize, hole-inone prizes, longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. Hole sponsorships are available. For additional information, contact Lance Bell at (870) 514-6364 or thelancebell@ gmail.com.

***

• College Softball Showcase — Arkansas State University vs. Southwest Tennessee in Women’s Softball, doubleheader at the Marion Sports Complex, beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 25. Free admission to any girls wo wear their travel ball or school jersey.

***

• Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament — 40& 8 Veterans Club presents the inaugural Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament and Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 27, at 152 Legion Rd., in West Memphis, benefitting their youth sports program. Registration starts at 10 a.m., “bags fly” at 11 a.m. Two divisions: Competitive Division is $40 a team (bring your partner); Tailgater Division is $20 a team. Double elimination, prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place teams. Food, drinks, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a 21-and-over bar. Bring the family! Activities for the kids! For more info, call Jerry at (901) 229-6257.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

