Tide too much for A-State

Alabama Crimson cruised to victory with a 57- 7 rout of the Red Wolves

No one was expecting Arkansas State to beat the top-ranked team in the nation, so the Red Wolves’ loss to Alabama wasn’t a surprise.

It was, however, an opportunity for A-State to play to a national audience against a top-tier program.

and the $1.5 million payday the Red Wolves received certainly didn’t hurt.

But yes, the Crimson Tide made easy work of Arkansas State, whose offense and defense both were simply too overpowered against number one Alabama on Saturay, falling 57-7 in Tuscaloosa. It took Alabama just five plays and less than two minutes to drive 75 yards down the field on the opening drive of the game.

Jerry Jeudy capped off that touchdown drive with a 58-yard catch-and-run. The Crimson Tide's next drive would be even shorter (12 seconds, to be exact), as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Henry Ruggs III for a 31yard score.

Tagovailoa wasn't done, though. Later in the first, he had a chance to show off his arm on a 41-yard pass to DeVonta Smith down the sideline.

Tagovailoa spent some time on the sideline in the first half, as back-up Jalen Hurts got some snaps.

When he re-entered the game, though, he continued to put on a show. He made a perfect throw to Derek Kief on the edge of the end zone late in the third for a touchdown, putting the ball where only his receiver could get it.

Hurts finished the day by completing seven of nine passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week, Alabama did not allow the Louisville Cardinals to get on the board until the game was well in hand. This time out, it was more of the same.

Alabama has outscored its first two opponents by a combined 68-0 in the first half this season. That includes a 38-yard pick-six by junior defensive back Saivion Smith off Red Wolves quarterback Justice Hansen in the second quarter on Saturday, meaning the defense has scored more points than it has allowed in first halves this year.

Hansen, for the Red Wolves, was just 15-for-36, with a touchdown (a 23-yard reception to Kendrick Edwards) and an interception in the loss.

Of note, Alabama is not currently scheduled to face a ranked team until Nov. 3, when it goes to Baton Rouge to face LSU. All three of the Crimson Tide's (currently) ranked opponents come over their final four games.

Alabama will open SEC play this week with a road game against Ole Miss on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.

Arkansas State should fare much better this week, taking on Tulsa on the road this Saturday at 6 p.m.

By the Times Sports Staff