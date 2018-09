AGFC to dedicate new nature trail at Lake Hamilton

Hiking enthusiasts will want to head to the Hot Springs area on Sept. 21 as the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and The Nature Conservancy will dedicate the new Electric Island Nature Trail at Lake Hamilton. Access to the island is by water, so the AGFC will open the event with a special float via kayak or motorboat shuttle, beginning at 9 a.m.

Photo courtesy of Arkansas Game & Fish