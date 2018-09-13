Apply for a youth deer hunt opportunity at Cooks Lake on Dale Bumpers White River NWR

Application period /tow through Oct. 1 for Decemberhunt

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com CASSCOE – Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will host a special hunting experience at Cooks Lake, Dec. 1-2, 2018, and have opened up the application period to run through Oct.

Youth who are 6 through 15 years old as of Dec. 1, 2018 are eligible to hunt, and the application is weighted based on the applicant’s level of hunting experience to help introduce more hunters to the woods who have never had the opportunity to go. Each selected participant must be accompanied on the hunt by a chaperone who cannot possess a firearm on the hunt. Youths who have completed hunter education must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years old. Youths who have not completed hunter education must be under the direct supervision of an adult at least 21 years old. A chaperone and/or firearm can be provided if the youth needs either for the hunt.

The hunt includes an orientation to the property and stand locations on the morning of Saturday, December 1.

To apply visit http://survey. agfc.com and fill out the “USFWS/AGFC Cook’s Lake Youth Deer Hunt Application/Questionnaire

Applicants also may apply in person at the USFWS visitor center in St. Charles or an application can be mailed if internet access is not available.

Contact Jay Hitchcock at 870-282-8246 with any questions.