Dragons outlast Lady Patriots

Marion competes hard against Collierville but falls in three sets By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Despite a grindstone effort, the Marion Lady Patriots (3-5 overall) couldn’t pull out a non-conference matchup this past Tuesday, falling to the Collierville Dragos (17-3) in three consecutive sets.

Collierville barley edged out the Lady Patriots in the opening set 25-22 and Marion came even closer to stealing a set on the Dragons home court in set two, a set that saw Collierville hang out to squeak out a 27-25 set win.

The Dragos then emphatically put the nail in the proverbial coffin in set three with a 25-14 set win to sweep the Lady Patriots in sets and claim the match.

Despite the loss, Marion head coach Lisa Beasley was proud with how her young team, with only nine total underclassmen, competed against the Dragos who ended last season with a 41-11 record before being eliminated in the Division 1 Class AAA quarterfinals.

“We played well tonight,” Beasley said. “We had opportunities, but we just couldn’t finish. I’m proud of our effort.”

Leading the Lady Patriots offense once again was freshman Daedrianna Cail who smashed 16 kills into the Dragos half of the hardwood to go along with her three total blocks on the night. Fellow freshman and offensive powerhouse Anna Caroline Fesmire had a quitter scoring night, only recording five kills, but settled into the setter role, assisting on 20 Marion points.

Junior Megan Adams, the most experienced Lady Patriots starter, led the team in grunt work, saving multiple shots from dropping in Marion territory with 10 digs. Adams also served in two aces and recorded three kills in the loss.

Marion libero, junior Meagan Tolleson recorded nine digs on the night to tie sophomore Camille Moncrief for the second most digs on the Lady Patriots team this past Tuesday.

The Marion junior varsity squad suffered a similar fate to their varsity teammates, falling to their counterparts from Collierville in two consecutive sets 25-20 and 25-12.

Senior Autumn Starling led the JV Lady Patriots at the net and on defense in the loss with three kills, an ace and five digs.

Sophomores Jada Carter and Lilly Kemp both recorded two kills in the match. Carter finished the two-set game with four kills, second on the Marion team, while Kemp had a brilliant night from the service line with five kills and no serving errors.

The Lady Patriots traveled to Jonesboro High School to face the 6A state runnerup Jonesboro Hurricane (61) in a game that took place after the writing of this article.

Marion returns to Crittenden County today, making the short drive to West Memphis to take on the Lady Devils (3-6). Both the junior varsity and varsity team’s will be in action in West Memphis with the first set slated to start at 4:30 p.m.

Marion junior Megan Adams rears back and delivers a kill.

Photo by Collins Peeples

Marion freshman Daedrianna Cail blocks a shot at the net.

Photo by Collins Peeples