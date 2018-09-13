HOEOSCOIM HOROSCOPE

TAUMLE (Apr! 2® to May 2®

For Friday, September 14, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Travel if you can today, because you want to escape and broaden your horizons. Nevertheless, you have clever ideas about making improvements at work.

Slip away on a vacation if you can. Grab every chance to party. Enjoy fun activities with children. You might be involved in educating children today.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You have clever ideas on how to improve bathrooms, plumbing, laundry areas or anything having to do with garbage and recycling. Act on these ideas!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You are so convincing today! No one can resist you. This is a hot day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might see new ways to earn money today. You also might see ways to make money on the side. You might even see new uses for something you already own.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Take a realistic look in the mirror today and ask yourself how you can improve your appearance. Hey, you never get a second chance to make a first impression!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a fabulous day for research, because you will keep digging until you find what you're looking for. You'll be like a dog with a bone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might take charge in a conversation with a group today. Or conversely, you might attract someone to you who is a take-charge, powerful person. It could go either way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) An exchange with a boss or parent will be intense today. This is the kind of day where people will say what they mean and mean what they say!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You are intrigued by mysterious subjects today. Suddenly, you want big answers to big questions. That's OK. A lively imagination is a healthy thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You might see a new way to approach how to share something with someone or how to deal with jointly held property or inheritances. This is because you're in a resourceful frame of mind today.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Do not try to convince anyone of anything today. And do not make someone over or suggest how he or she can improve. (That will go over like a lead balloon.)

YOU BORN TODAY: You are intelligent, compassionate and responsible. You are also highly observant. You have strong morals and are an excellent listener. It's time to think 'success, power and money!' Oh yes, it's a year of harvest and major achievements, because you are reaping the benefits of the past decade. You will taste power and leadership in all your relationships. Get going. Make it happen!

IBOEN TODAYS

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)