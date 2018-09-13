West Memphis golfers compete against Searcy and Marion

Blue Devils on the green

By Billy Woods

WM School District The West Memphis High School golf team saw action at Meadowbrook Country Club last Wednesday with an 18hole match against Searcy and Marion.

The Blue Devils were led in scoring by Trevor Pulliam's 86 while senior Carlson Bennage fired an 88. Other West Memphis <^v/ /

scores included Hayden Roeder 110, Charlie Boozer with 118 and Gavin Carlson with 127.

In girls action. West Memphis' Kolby Garey shot 163.

Searcy's Braden Purnell fired a 79 to lead the Lions.

The Blue Devil golfers will be in action again today at against Marion and Jonesboro in Jonesboro.

Blue Devil golfer Hayden Roeder tees off on No. 10 at Meadowbrook in Wednesday's match

Photos by Billy Woods

Lady Devil Kolby Garey fires away on No. 16 at Meadowbrook.