Bulldogs clash with T-birds

The Earle Bulldogs (1-1 overall) have a taste of victory, after last week’s 36-16 win over Barton (1-1), and look to indulge further tonight as the Bulldogs welcome the Cross County Thunderbirds (1-1) to Earle.

If the Bulldogs are to string together back-toback wins though, it’s going to take some powerful play by the Earle defensive line to stop the power running attack of the Thunderbirds.

“Three yards and a cloud of dust,” Earle head coach Albert Coleman described the Cross County ground game. “They have a big powerful back and a big powerful quarterback. They’re going to be a big power run team. Either one of them can get the ball on the direct snap with the other one leading the other one.”

To best utilize it’s rushing game, Cross County likes to line up in single wing formations with two receivers spread out wide to enhance the power running game.

Coleman says limiting the Thunderbirds success on the ground will stem from proper gap-control defense. “We’re going to play some gap-control defense on them,” Coleman said. “We’re pretty quick off the ball. That’s what it’s going to take even with that big back. You’re going to have to stop him before he gets started because once he gets started and gets pas the front line and to the linebacker, then it’s going to be a problem. So, that’s our goal this week.”

Coleman has also shifted a few players around on the defensive side of the ball in hopes of limiting Cross County’s success moving the ball.

“We’re implementing a game plan to where we can do more up front with our size,” Coleman said. “We have Lucas Thompson who’s 6-foot-3 320-pounds and he/s going to play some noseguard and 5-technique and we have Coopwood who’s 265 (pounds) with speed and power and we’re going to play around by moving some linebackers. We usually have Steve Smith in the middle, but sometimes he’s going to have his hand in the dirt and then of course you have Allen Coleman.”

Offensively, expect the Bulldogs to try a similar strategy and wear the Thunderbirds defense down with their own running game which consists of running backs Jaylon Coopwood (six-foot, 265 pounds), Quinlan Allen (5foot-7, 175) and first-year quarterback Tavarius Thomas (5-foot-6, 165).

“We got to establish the run,” Coleman said. “Our identity right now is run first, pass later, even though we have one of the best receiving cores in the 2A. We’re most definitely a run-first team with a big back, a little back and a veteran offensive line that can move some things. Our goal this week is to establish the run.” Though once the rushing attack of the Bulldogs is established, don’t be surprised to see Thomas air the ball out deep for either of his top senior receivers, Leeandre Milow (6-foot-3, 185) or Alex Coleman (6foot-2, 175) and take advantage of the Thunderbirds man-to-man looks.

“I think if we can get Jaylon and Quinlan going on the ground then the passing game is going to be wide open,” Coleman said. “Depending on the situation, it’s going to be a lot of man and in long distances they’re going to play zone. So, with those parts being predictable, I think we should be alright…Once we establish the run, we want to be able to pass the ball and take the occasional deep shot down the field because they do like to play zero coverage man-to-man where they don’t have any safety help.”

