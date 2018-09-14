HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, September 15, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Work-related travel will be delightful today. You might also learn something about healing or how to improve your health. (Sounds good to me.)

This is a fabulous day to socialize. Accept invitations to party. Invite a friend for lunch, a sports event or to dinner. Playful activities with children will be enjoyable.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a great day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over for a barbecue! Family discussions will be ambitious and positive. (This also applies to discussions about family businesses.) Think big!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Your future looks so bright today, you need to wear shades! Enjoy short trips, conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors, plus interacting with daily contacts.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) 'There's money in them thar hills!' Trust your moneymaking ideas today, because you're in a positive frame of mind and you are confident. Go for it!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter. This makes you feel pumped and positive! What can you do to make this day spectacular?

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Aconversation behind the scenes will lift your spirits today. It could be a word of encouragement or a pat on the back. (Sometimes that's all we need to SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a fabulous day to mingle with groups and friends. Visit county fairs, sports events, conferences and meetings. Everyone is keen to exchange positive ideas!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You make a wonderful impression on parents and bosses today, which is why these interactions will be mutually beneficial and happy. It feels great to look good to others. Yeah!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Travel plans sound exciting! You are pumped about the possibility of seeing new places, meeting new faces and discovering new ideas. Follow your dreams.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Any discussion about inheritances or how to divide or share something will go well today, because all parties will be treated fairly. People are in a generous frame of mind.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a great day to schmooze with loved ones. Make plans for social occasions. Get out of the house and have some fun! Treat someone to coffee or a drink.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are enthusiastic, exuberant and cheerful. You are also courageous and honest. This year you are wrapping up a nine-year cycle. That is why it is a time of completions and taking inventory. Expect to say goodbye to people, places and possessions. The good news is you are moving away from heavy burdens to something new and lighter!

