Marriage Licences

Sept. 5 James T. Thomas, 55, and Patti R. Benson, 59, both of Bartlett, Tennessee Eric G. Pichards, 22, and Dena M. Nahamid, 24, both of Coldwater, Mississippi John D. Neal, 44, and Arminda L. Franklin, 43, both of Marion Joseph E. Brown, 37, and Alysia D. Davis, 30, both of Memphis Sept. 6 Ulises Nucamendi, 33, and Yanet A. Pina, 27, both of Memphis Brian M. Luttrell, 45, and Nabel E. Martinez, 31, both of Southaven, Mississippi Antonio Molinero, 45, and Mireya M. Gonzalez, 31, both of Memphis Naffe T. Toure, 25, and Sherbrel Williams, 23, both of Memphis Sept. 9 Erick U. Garcia, 32, and Paula S. Zaldivar, 22, both of Memphis Tyson M. McClain, 40, and Lashunder E. Ross, 40, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Jose S. Rangel, 25, and Roxana M. Hernandez, 23, both of Memphis Ricky L. Keel, Sr., 33, and Shatia Sago, 31, both of Marion Guillermo Nolasco, 20, and Estetany Telaya, 21, both of Memphis Jaime Martinez, 32, and Delmy Y. Hvila, 25, both of Memphis Teraye Lee, 26, of Madison, and Jherica L. James, 30, of Marion Johnny R. Smith, 60, and Eldora P. Hughes, 56, both of Memphis Luther E. Pope, 62, of West Memphis, and Verna F. Manning, 62, of Marion Michael P. Moley, 34, and Heather N. Riley, 30, both of Marion Sept. 10 Zachary D. Stuart, 22, and Casey L. Roberts, 27, both of Southaven, Mississippi Rubera Dablo, 32, and Caruela Lopez, 32, both of Memphis Angel E. Arboledd, 52, and Mariam M. Hancock, 35, both of Dyersburg, Tennessee Miguel Quiriz, Jr., 20, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Nancy G. Sanchez, 19, of Memphis David Mauleon, 46, and Roxanna E. Bayona, 29, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Aug. 27 Kevin Medford vs. Janie Medford Aug. 29 Carolyn Dyson vs. Herman Dyson Christopher Miller vs.Valensia Miller Rebecca Brown vs. Dustin Brown Aug. 31 Anna Vanlandingham vs. Leslie Vanlandingham Victoria Schroeder vs. Joseph Schroeder

Marion Police Reports 08-27-18 / 09-03-18

08-27-18 – 9:30am – 100 Lucy Lane #5 – Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief / Residential Burglary 08-27-18 – 2:00pm – 3671 I-55 Service – Sexual Assault 08-27-18 – 4:43pm – 192 Anna Lane – Harassing Communications 08-27-18 – 4:45pm – 53 Willow – Persons in Disagreement 08-28-18 – 6:53am – 433 Birdie #10 – Residential Burglary 08-28-18 – 9:30am – 1 Patriot Terroristic Threatening 08-28-18 – 9:33am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 08-28-18 – 11:50am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 08-28-18 – 1:50pm – 806 Dennis Foster – Aggravated Assault 08-29-18 – 3:00pm – School Bus – Bullying / Harassment / Assault / Terroristic Threatening 08-29-18 – 4:13pm – 233 Hunters Lane – Terroristic Threatening 08-29-18 – 8:00am – 3671 I-55 West Service Road – Theft of a Firearm 08-29-18 – 6:00pm – 902 Pleasant Plains Cove – Assault on a Family Member 08-29-18 – 7:40pm – 423 Birdie #10 – Found Property 08-30-18 – 4:30am – 54 Ash Cove – General Information 08-30-18 – 6:00pm – 433 Birdie #6 – ORD 107 08-30-18 – 4:15pm – 726 Pleasant Woods – Found Property 08-30-18 – 8:56pm – 377 Park Harassing Communications 08-30-18 – 6:00pm – 133 Military Road – General Information 08-30-18 – 8:18pm – 2980 I-55 Service – Request for Arrest 08-31-18 – 11:30am – 423 Beechwood Cove – Rape / False Imprisonment / Domestic Battery 08-31-18 – 3:00am – Judge Smith – Terroristic Threatening 09-03-18 – 1:00pm – 130 Hillcrest Cove – General Information 09-03-18 – 4:30pm – 609 Wintree Lane – Persons in Disagreement

West Memphis Police Reports 8/27/18 – 9/3/18

8/27/18 0:37 132 S Avalon St. POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 8/27/18 3:29 442 Ross AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 8/27/18 4:16 417 Gibson AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 8/27/18 7:01 151 Legion RD A BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 8/27/18 8:02 3901 Petro RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/27/18 8:30 2311 Winchell St. 2 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 8/27/18 9:43 604 Auburn AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 8/27/18 12:10 North Avalon Street / East Barton POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 8/27/18 12:40 521 N 27Th ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/27/18 14:02 Ross/North Redding LOITERING 8/27/18 15:16 1334 S Avalon ST FOUND PROPERTY 8/27/18 16:45 S 25th/ E Tyer Ave DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/28/18 0:43 South 15th Street / East Polk Avenue PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 8/28/18 3:03 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $5,000 BUT GREATER THAN $1000 8/28/18 3:31 203 WBond AVE FOUND PROPERTY 8/28/18 5:04 Missouri Street / Shoppingway Boulevard SPEEDING 8/28/18 5:04 Missouri And East Service Rd HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 8/28/18 5:21 Richland / Clement FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/28/18 5:31 Richland / Clement BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / RECKLESSLY CAUSES INJURY 8/28/18 8:58 1100 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 8/28/18 10:30 333 Wheeler AVE RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 8/28/18 11:18 4300 Petro RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM BUILDING 8/28/18 11:18 390 W Jackson AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 8/28/18 14:34 908 Vanderbilt AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 8/28/18 14:55 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/28/18 15:04 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/28/18 16:22 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 8/28/18 20:38 604 Oxford St. AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 8/28/18 20:45 3966 E Service RD 61 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/29/18 0:08 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/29/18 1:02 123 Pearce ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 8/29/18 1:06 2724 Church ST FOUND PROPERTY 8/29/18 1:43 North Rhodes Street / West Cooper Avenue POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 8/29/18 1:46 3225 E Broadway AVE Kidnapping – FALSE IMPRISONMENT – 1ST DEGREE / RISK OF SERIOUS INJURY 8/29/18 2:12 Broadway Avenue/ Missouri Street POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 8/29/18 2:24 Park / Center REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/29/18 2:29 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR LOITERING 8/29/18 2:30 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/29/18 5:11 111 N 7Th ST LOITERING 8/29/18 5:56 520 Rosemary LN THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 8/29/18 9:15 501 W Oliver AVE FOUND PROPERTY 8/29/18 11:29 South 25th Street / S. L Henry Street LOITERING 8/29/18 11:47 2405 N Woodlawn DR BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 8/29/18 12:04 1209 Missouri ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 8/29/18 12:47 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 8/29/18 14:35 2007 E Service RD BREAKING OR ENTERING / COIN OPERATED MACHINE, VENDING MACHINE, PRODUCT DISPENSER 8/29/18 16:44 626 S 19Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 8/29/18 17:51 546 N 18Th ST BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 8/29/18 18:34 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/29/18 21:02 2404 Talonwood DR 315 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/29/18 23:28 600 W Broadway AVE 1 VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 8/30/18 1:27 151 Legion RD BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 8/30/18 8:55 210 W Jackson AVE H14 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/30/18 10:03 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 8/30/18 10:24 550 N 18Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 8/30/18 10:46 Forest Park Dr/ North Avalon Street POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVER 8/30/18 10:58 605 S 10Th ST OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS,

8/30/18 12:01 1850 N Avalon ST 141 RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 8/30/18 13:54 600 N 7Th ST HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC USES OR MAKES OBSCENE LANGUAGE OR GESTURE TO PROVOKE 8/30/18 14:00 North 14th Street / South McAuley Drive DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/30/18 15:06 1151 Goodwin AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/30/18 17:53 2004 Jackson Heights CV CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/31/18 1:54 404 Ingram BLVD BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 8/31/18 6:00 3400 Service LOOP CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/31/18 7:46 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/31/18 9:17 2204 Autumn ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 8/31/18 11:30 South 14th st / Jackson Ave THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 8/31/18 13:02 510 Cornell AVE ANIMAL BITE 8/31/18 13:24 502 S 14Th ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS

8/31/18 13:41 100 Court St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/31/18 13:52 100 Court REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/31/18 14:07 2931 Sl Henry ST 243 BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 8/31/18 14:36 100 Court ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/31/18 15:19 2100 W Service RD BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 8/31/18 15:34 1100 N Richland Rd Robbery Aggravated 8/31/18 16:58 705 S 13Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/31/18 17:18 North Redding street / Ross Street DISORDERLY CONDUCT / OBSTRUCTS VEHICULAR OR PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC 8/31/18 17:29 801 S 16Th ST THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – FROM BUILDING 8/31/18 22:14 Gibson/North Rhodes DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/31/18 23:12 14th/Tyler POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/31/18 23:18 1503 Colonial DR THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 9/1/18 1:40 Broadway Avenue/ 14th Street DISORDERLY CONDUCT 9/1/18 2:25 West Service Road/North Missouri Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 9/1/18 3:00 3201 Beatty ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 9/1/18 4:07 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 9/1/18 4:37 1800 Missouri ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 9/1/18 4:53 600 N 6Th ST LOITERING 9/1/18 5:40 3225 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/1/18 5:44 429 W Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 9/1/18 9:09 1901 E Broadway AVE 126 GENERAL INFORMATION 9/1/18 9:12 3700 Service LOOP POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 9/1/18 9:40 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/1/18 10:26 717 Wilson RD GENERAL INFORMATION 9/1/18 11:22 300 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 9/1/18 11:24 104 Kingsway DR BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 9/1/18 12:52 2411 E Service RD FOUND PROPERTY 9/1/18 14:45 798 E Service THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM BUILDING 9/2/18 0:42 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT 9/2/18 1:52 1209 Missouri ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 9/2/18 3:27 608 S 21St ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 9/2/18 4:07 115 S 20Th ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 9/2/18 5:19 2950 E Jackson AVE 77 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 9/2/18 5:20 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/2/18 10:49 2315 E Service RD 201 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/2/18 12:06 610 S Avalon ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 9/2/18 12:56 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/2/18 14:42 3600 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 9/2/18 14:55 1004 Ferguson DR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 9/2/18 16:16 300 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 9/2/18 16:42 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 9/2/18 17:07 300 W Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 9/2/18 17:22 500 W Broadway AVE 18B LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/2/18 17:43 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 9/2/18 18:14 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/2/18 23:40 303 N Rhodes ST 29 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 9/3/18 0:33 State Highway 77/ Afco Road LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/3/18 3:25 3900 Petro RD A LOITERING 9/3/18 3:39 1917 E Broadway AVE BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 9/3/18 6:54 Rich Rd.and Balfour FOUND PROPERTY 9/3/18 9:09 4TH Street / East Broadway Avenue DRIVING WITHOUT INTERLOCK DEVICE 9/3/18 11:04 798 W Service RD RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 9/3/18 11:11 2811 E Jackson AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 9/3/18 12:48 18th/ N. McAuley DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 9/3/18 14:36 2400 Goodwin AVE 405 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 9/3/18 16:20 500 S 19Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/3/18 21:10 814 Wilson RD OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS,

9/3/18 22:10 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/3/18 23:11 301 Balfour RD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/3/18 20:10 Hamilton Street/East Barton Avenue VIOLATION OF LOUD MUSIC ORDINANCE