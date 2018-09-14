Patriots vs. Chickasaws tonight

Marion hits the road looking for win number three against Blytheville

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Patriots (2-0 overall) look to remain perfect on the young season tonight, hitting the road tonight to face the Blytheville Chickasaws (11) in what Marion head coach Keith Houston expects to be a “dog fight”. “They’re al really good football team,” Houston said. “They’re a wellcoached football team. We know that we’re going to be in a dog fight, for sure. We’re going to have to go up there and play a really good football game.”

Dog fights are something the Patriots have become accustomed to so far this season, holding two victories by a total of two points. Houston says the Patriots proven ability to win close games speaks to Marion’s character.

“I’m not saying we’re comfortable with (close games), but a win is a win and it says a lot about our coaching staff and about our kids that they’re willing to fight now matter what’s going on and that they’re being resilient and that’s all we can ask out of our kids right now.”

The Patriots will be expecting the Chickasaws to run first in hopes of setting up the pass game. With playmakers such as middle linebacker Timon Aikens and strong safety Anthony Switzer, Marion welcomes whatever attack Blytheville brings.

“I think we prepare each and every week for our guys to defend the run and the pass,” Houston said. “So, we feel really comfortable with what our guys do on a day-to-day basis to get them prepared. The coaches do a good job of coming up with game plans and we work different situations each and every day to get ourselves ready for a game.”

In the Marion backfield is the three-headed monster of running back that is Anthony Price, Kenta Jones and Brandon Hayes. Houston says all of those backs are subject to get carries with momentum deciding who will be featured on a week-to-week basis.

“We’re looking for production,” Houston said. “If we got a guy who’s got the hot hand at that point, we don’t want to take him out of that groove. I’m fine with either of those kids running the football because they’ve proved that they can produce on the offensive side of the ball from the running back position.”

When the Patriots do air the ball out to receivers such as Joyrion Chase and Markey Wynne, it will be sophomore Daedrick Cail behind center, who Houston says the Patriots will continue to grow with as he grows as a shot caller. “He’s still young,” Houston said. “Sometimes, he’s going to miss open receivers but he’s going to hit them too. We knew we were going to take our chances with him being 15 years old, but as the year goes on we feel that he’s getting better and better every week. So, we’re going to continue to stay with him and keep coaching him up and he’ll be fine.”

Kick-off in Blytheville is slated for 7 p.m.

By Collins Peeples