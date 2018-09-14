Razorbacks set to take on North Texas at home

Hogs look to rebound in must- win game in Fayetteville this weekend

The Arkansas Razorbacks are hoping to put last weekend’s ugly loss to Colorado State behind them with a victory over the North Texas Mean Green this Saturday at home in what is, at least unofficially, a must-win game for the 1-1 Hogs.

Head coach Chad Morris spoke to the media prior to practice, hitting on topics such as injury updates, the vibe of his football team, thoughts on North Texas and recruiting ramping up. Morris and company will hit the road to recruit this Friday to kick off evaluation period. The head Hog is pleased with what he’s seen from his squad in practice this week.

“Back on the field yesterday in pads… Honestly, it was a really good day. I loved our focus. The energy level when those guys walked out of the locker room and even through stretch and flex it was definitely on point. You felt a different vibe with this team, and that’s what you ask for,” Morris said. “Last Tuesday compared to this Tuesday it was night and day difference. The guys were definitely locked in a lot more” No matter what the Razorbacks accomplish the remainder of the season, it won’t erase the loss to the Rams. The Hogs were shut out in the fourth quarter as Colorado State rallied from a 27-9 deficit to stun the Razorbacks 34-27.

Arkansas will get defensive end Randy Ramsey back this weekend against North Texas. Ramsey missed multiple practices and had sat out the first two games with a hamstring issue.

“How many snaps does that mean Saturday? I don’t know, but we anticipate him being back and being able to make an impact up front,” Morris said.

Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady, who missed the first two games of the season due to a suspension rather than injury is expected to be suited up on Saturday.

“He was out here yesterday doing a good job and today we’ll see how it is… He’s back in the plan,” Morris said.

So far, quarterbacks Cole Kelley and Ty Storey have split reps and it appears that’s the plan for this week as well. The coaching staff expects one of the QBs will eventually take over in a full-time capacity.

“It’s kind of still a work in progress right now. You keep thinking one’s going to elevate above the other and it just hasn’t happened. We’ll continue to challenge them today,” Morris said.

Coach Morris has not decided on a starter for Saturday’s contest.

Arkansas and North Texas square off this Saturday, Sept. 15, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m., and will air on the SEC Network.

From the Arkansas Razorbacks