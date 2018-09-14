Tigers take on Panthers tonight in the Libery Bowl

Memphis looks to get back on track against Georgia State at home

Memphis Tigers return to the Liberty Bowl tonight for a non-conference matchup against Georgia State University Panthers which will be beamed to a nationwide audience on ESPN.

The Tigers (1-1) are looking to bounce back from a tough road loss to conference rival Navy.

Coach Mike Norvell said Memphis played a very physical game last Saturday against the Midshipmen in Annapolis but were undone by turnovers. Memphis had three first half turnovers.

'Saturday we got knocked on our butt a little bit,' Norvell said at his weekly press conference. 'It makes me sick that we lost that football game. That's on me. But at the end of the day we've got to respond and learn from the experience. I hate it for the guys, but I can tell you these guys will respond in the right way.'

The Tigers led 21-9 going in to the fourth quarter and held Navy's offense to 166 yards rushing, but had four turnovers in the game and allowed Navy to score on its final two drives in the 22-21 loss. Memphis outgained Navy in total yards – 378-316, but wasn't able to execute its passing game due to the rain.

'It was tough to put the ball vertically down the field,' Norvell said. 'It was a big part of what we wanted to do in that game.'

Quarterback Brady White completed 12-of-14 passes to start the game, but finished 15-of-25 for 145 yards.

'I thought Brady started off real well, distributed the ball well,' Norvell said. 'We just missed some things we're not used to missing. I thought he did a good job with the football. He's got the full confidence of everyone on this football team, not just the coaches, but everybody here and we know he's going to respond.'

Norvell said he thought the defense did well overall, but the team was worn down by Navy in the fourth quarter. Navy held control of the ball for 42 minutes compared to only 17 by the Tigers.

'I thought our defense did a really nice job,' Norvell said. 'I thought we got a little tired late in the fourth quarter we had some missed opportunities and missed tackles.'

Norvell pointed to the critical turnover mistakes – three fumbles and an interception – and details that the team will need to work on and fix.

Game time is 6 p.m. The game will be on ESPN.

By Mark Randall