Blue Devils shut out Yellowjackets to move to 3-0

West Memphis caps victory with Adams’s pick- 6

WM School District Just after he'd accomplished a defensive lineman's dream, it took West Memphis senior Hassani Adams several seconds to fend off congrats from his teammates and catch his breath on the sideline.

Adams had just snatched a tipped Wynne pass and ran approximately six feet into the end zone for West Memphis' final touchdown to put the crowning touch on a 21-0 victory over the Yellowjackets Friday night at Hamiltoln-Shultz Field.

The win improved the Blue Devils to a perfect 30 on the season as they prepare for their annual Crittenden County rivalry at Marion next week and the start of 6A-East Conference play.

Adams, who typified the defensive unit's effort on the night, was philosophical about his heroics. After all, he was the recipient of teammate Allen Henry's play that deflected the ball into his opportunistic hands.

'We were in a scheme called 'Nut' and Allen Henry tapped the ball right into my hands. Really nothing to it,' said Adams. 'It's not my first touchdown, though. I scored one on offense my sophomore year against Pine Bluff. The one tonight was sweeter, though.'

The Blue Devil defense was once again dominant, giving up only 143 yards, all of them coming on the ground.

But head coach Billy Elmore was clearly not pleased with his team's offensive effort that saw just 115 rushing yards in the first half and a choppy passing attack.

'It was a pathetic offensive performance,' Elmore said. 'We gotta give a lot of that credit to Wynne, but we're going to work on Monday, I can promise you that.'

The lag on offense was due to West Memphis not being able to establish the run, which then carried over to the passing game.

The Blue Devils rushed for 215 yards on the night. 'If we can't run the football we're not going to be very good,' said Elmore.

'We didn't run it like we thought we should. It was not a good performance by our offensive line and we're going to challenge them all next week. We're going to put a better product on the field than what you saw tonight.'

Unable to cash in on a Wynne fumble on its opening series, the Blue Devils got another opportunity just moments later when cornerback Jerrodeus Wade pounced on an errant pitch from Yellowjacket cornerback James Parker at the West Memphis 25.

Six plays later senior running back Latavian Thomas burst through a huge hole and dusted the Wynne secondary for a 50-yard touchdown with 2:48 to play in the first quarter and a 7-0 West Memphis lead after Colin Clark's PAT.

Later, the Blue Devils collected their third turnover of the game when Jayden Thomas outleaped a Wynne receiver near the end zone for an interception. But the Blue Devil offense stalled. The offense's best and most productive drive of the night came just moments later when junior quarterback Owens McConnell engineered a 57-yard drive in workmanlike fashion, covering 13 plays and capped by Kelvin Love's 7-yard touchdown, which gave the home team a 14-0 cushion at halftime.

McConnell finished the night completing 14 of 26 passes for 178 yards and two interceptions.

But back to the defense.

It bent a little.

But it produced eight plays for lost Wynne yardage, thanks to the efforts of senior Mark Robinson and junior linebacker Kendarious Moore. 'The defense did an outstanding job, although there were times we didn't think we did a very good job,' Elmore stated. 'In the end, however, we got a shutout and a touchdown from our defense.'

By Billy Woods