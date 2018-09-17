Bulldogs ground Thunderbirds

Earle averages 16.4 yards per play in an 18- point win over Cross County

Cross County’s game plan against Earle last Friday night was clearly to win the time-of-possession battle, which they did, but not even that was enough to limit the Bulldogs (2-1 overall) as the home team defended their home turf with a 32-14 victory over the visiting Thunderbirds.

In the first half, Cross County ran a total of 44 offensive plays compared to only five for the Bulldogs.

However, the problem for the Thunderbirds came in the fact that three of those five offensive snaps for Earle resulted in touchdowns.

Six-foot, 265-pound junior running back Jaylon Coopwood got the show started for Earle, rumbling 69 yards off the right side of the offensive line on just the Bulldogs third play from scrimmage to set up an 8-0 lead five minutes into the contest.

Cross County executed a 17-play drive into the second quarter, finishing with an eight-yard touchdown run from quarterback Hunter Like, to pull within two, 8-6. But then the Thunderbirds had to kick the ball back to the Bulldogs and their explosive ground game.

Two plays into the following sequence, senior running back Quinlan Allen dashed off the left side of the line for 46 yards and a touchdown. Following a two-point run by Coopwood, Earle held a 16-6 lead with 8:45 left to go in the first half.

Overall, Allen finished with 103 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries as Earle racked up 234 total yards on the ground and four touchdowns on only 12 rushes, good for a 19.5 yards per rush average.

“That’s our identity right now. We’re going to run the ball,” said Earle head coach Albert Coleman. “We got three good backs. It starts with T (Thomas). His readrun ability is as good as anybody’s. He’s making good decisions. The first big, long run with big Coopwood set up Q (Allen) to run the ball good. The ground game right now is really our identity.”

Cross County strung together another lengthy drive, resulting in a fouryard touchdown pass from Like to his tight end Triston Hamrick at the halftime buzzer to cut Earle’s lead to a 16-14 halftime advantage. Opening up the third quarter, the Bulldogs continued to run with Thomas finishing Earle’s first drive of the second half on a 15-yard touchdown run for a 22-14 lead.

Though Earle’s offense continued to rip off big plays, it was the Bulldogs defense which sealed the victory. After an 18-play drive, which saw Cross County convert two fourth downs, the Bulldogs held Like one-yard short on a fourth-down run, causing the Thunderbirds to give the Bulldogs back the ball at the Earle four-yard line with an eight-point lead.

“The defense had to stand up,” Coleman said. “They were on the field a long time. (Cross County) is two, three yards and a cloud of dust. So, with that kind of kind of system, you just really know that they’re going to wear and tear you down at the end. At the end, we had to have big plays and the defense stepped up and made the big plays and that’s all we could ask for.” As a reward for their effort, the Earle offense showed their defense their appreciation with a fourplay, 96-yard drive which was capped off by Allen rushing 46 yards for a touchdown.

As if Allen’s night wasn’t impressive enough, the Earle senior, playing middle linebacker, then intercepted a pass from Like in the Earle endzone with just over a minute left to complete the second-half shutout and seal the Bulldogs’ 32-14 victory.

While Allen’s statistics speak for themselves, Coleman is most impressed with his senior’s mental toughness.

“He was due for a big night,” Coleman said. “It’s been a while since he’s stuck in there and had a good game and had his mental there. When he’s mentally there, he’s tough on both sides of the ball and it showed tonight.”

The Bulldogs, now with a two-game winning streak after three games, look to continue their momentum this Friday when Earle travels to Marianna, Arkansas to take on the Lee Trojans (0-2). This week’s kickoff in Marianna is set for 7 p.m.

By Collins Peeples