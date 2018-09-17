HOROSCOPE

For Tuesday, September 18, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is still a dicey, restless, unpredictable day! (But less so compared to yesterday.) Think before you speak so that you have no regrets. Be smart.

You are still restless and impulsive today. However, today people notice you, especially parents, bosses and VIPs. Be aware of this in order to avoid regrets or embarrassment.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Yet again, your travel plans are unreliable. Travel might be interrupted, canceled or delayed. This same unreliable quality will apply to school schedules at universities and colleges. Oops!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Doublecheck all details regarding inheritances and shared finances. This is actually a poor day for important decisions regarding these areas. Get your facts, but act tomorrow.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) People are impulsive today, including you. This is a poor day for important decisions. It's also a poor day for spending money on anything other than gas, food or entertainment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Everything at work today is a bit of a crapshoot. Rely on nothing. Give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected.

LIBRA Sept. to Oct. 22) This is still an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Likewise, romance is also sensitive and ready to explode. Go gently.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Be patient with family members.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Another accident-prone day for you! Once again, you have to be alert and pay attention to everything you say and do. If you are mindful, you can avoid something nasty.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Watch your money and guard your possessions, because something unexpected might negatively impact your finances or your wealth. Be aware.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today you feel impulsive. You want to do whatever you want to do whenever you want to do it. Life isn't always that easy. In fact, this is a poor day for important decisions and shopping for anything other than food or gas.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Once again, you feel restless and might not know why. Don't worry. It's almost as if these are prickly vibes in the air. Just take care of the business at hand. All will be well.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are charming and charismatic. People are drawn to you. You have a good sense of timing and self-control. You are entering a fun-loving, social year! Begin by appreciating the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for who you are and what you have. Count on enjoying the blessing of heightened popularity and warm friendships this year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)