News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

• Crittenden County Youth Prevention Coalition Meeting – Tuesday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. at the Wonder City Boys and Girls Club located at 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis.

•

– Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 12 to 2 p.m. at B. J. Chain Library, 6619 Hwy. 305 N. (Cockrum Rd.), Olive Branch, Mississippi. Doughboy re-enactor Tim Pool will head up our World War I Centennial presentation. No dues and all in the Memphis metro area are welcome. Meetings on 3rd Wednesday except December. Call 662-895-4365 or find us on Facebook.

• West Memphis Christian School – Presents ‘A Hard Day’s Knight Auction’ Saturday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at 1101 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Dinner provided by PHAT Chance BBQ (Award winning cookers at Memphis in May, Esperanza Bonanza and more). Live and Silent Auction. Tickets are $40 each or you can reserve a table of eight for $500. Tickets and online auction available at KnightAuct.e.givesmart.com .

• Good Neighbor Center and Memphis Food Bank Mobile Food Giveaway – Friday, Sept. 28 at Old St. Paul Church, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Vouchers are available until Sept. 26.

• Marion Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square – Saturday, Sept. 29 kick-off time TBA. Bring your favorite tailgate set-up to the Courthouse Square and watch the Hogs vs. Texas A& M on a jumbo screen. Contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 for more information.

• St. Michael’s School Charity Bingo – Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 405 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Smoke and alcohol free. All are welcome. Must be 18 to play. 870-7351720.

• Free 50+ Expo – Saturday, Sept. 29 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Eugene Woods Civic Center, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. Enjoy fun, games, exercise, nutrition sessions and more! You will also be able to shop with a variety of vendors. Stop by and visit: Healthcare Officials and West Memphis Police Department. For information contact Tamara Hood at 870-6362418 or Alleyene Peters at 870-733-2404.

• Bethel AME Church Free Meals For All Children – After School at Risk Program through Sept. 30, 2019 at the locations listed: Bethel AME Church, 2403 E. Barton Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; East Jr. High, 1151 Goodwin Supper (M-F) 3:30 p.m. and Snack (M-F) 4:30 p.m.; L.R. Jackson Elementary, 2395 SL Henry St. Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; Maddux Elementary, 2100 E. Barton Ave. Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; West Jr. High, 331 W. Barton Ave. Supper (M-F) 3:30 p.m.; West Memphis Housing, 4052 S.L. Henry-Unit 45 Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; Wonder Elementary, 801 S. 16th St. Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; and Wonder Jr. High, 1401 Madison Ave. Supper (M-F) 3:30 p.m. and Snack (M-F) 4:30 p.m. Tutoring Resources Available.

• Left Bank Festival – Saturday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. at Delta Regional Park/Big River Crossing. Run, music, food and fun. For more information visit www.leftbankfestival.com

• Mass Flu Clinic – Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church. No appointment necessary. Bring your insurance card, if you do not have insurance there will be no charge. Protect your health!

• Men In Schools To Encourage Reading – Weaver Elementary, 1280 E. Barton, West Memphis is inviting parents, relatives and community members to provide strong male role models to share the love of reading. Opportunities available 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to be a MISTER.

• Class of West Memphis High School 1968 Reunion – Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13. Friday night attending West Memphis vs. Jonesboro football game and the class of ‘68 will be recognized. There will be a tailgate party round 5 p.m. Entrance to the game is $5 per person and each class member is responsible for the cost. Saturday night at 7 p.m. at CG’s Catering in Crawfordsville in the old Wyatt Building. Cost is $30 each, $60 per couple. Pay in advance by Sept. 15 to Gary Masner, 581 E. Broadway, West Memphis, AR 72301.

• First Baptist Church,

Marion – First Marion Women’s Ministry Cancer Awareness Event presents “Laugh Your Way Through” with Christian Comedian Peppi Garrett, in a morning of Praise, Worship and Fellowship Luncheon in honor of those affected by cancer. Soloist Shakya Avant. Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. $10 donation. Register at www.firstmarion.org. or call 870-739-3944 or contact Joyce White @jyemarle@aol.com/870-6350656 or Kim Spencer @kkspencer@comcast.com/901 -603-7930 to reserve your ticket.

• EACC Presents ‘All Hands on Deck’ – Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the EACC Fine Arts Center. For tickets or information call 870-6334480. ext. 352 or www.eacc.edu.

• Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament – Oct. 27, registration starts at 10 a.m., bags fly at 11 a.m. at 40 & 8 Veterans Club, 152 Legion Rd., West Memphis. Competitive Div. $40 a team, bring your partner. Tailgate Div. $20 a team. Double elimination. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams. Food, drinks, door prizes, & 50/50 raffles. 21+ bar. Bring the family, activities for the kids. Contact Jerry at 901-229-6257. 40 & 8 club 870-735-8066.

• Expungement Clinic – Friday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 513 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Get free legal services including: sealing a record, protecting your privacy and clearing your criminal history. Appointments required contact Greneda Johnson at 870-972-9224 ext. 2202.

• DeltaARTS Auditions for Willy Wonka Jr. – Shows will be Nov. 15, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. Must be available for every performance. For more information call Jayne Stokes at 870-732-6260 or email jstokes@deltaarts.org .

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties. Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-735-8803 after 4 p.m.

• Families in Transition – provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide 'Safe Dates' Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in 'Safe Dates', please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• G E M Academy – Inside The Word on the Move Tabernacle, 2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. We offer education enrichment classes for children 1st to 3rd grade. For more information or to register for 2018 contact our School Director Mrs. Marlena Davis at 870-394-4792.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

Olive Branch Genealogy Club Meeting