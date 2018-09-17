Patriots outlast Blytheville

Marion moves to 3- 0 with strong late performance to top Chickasaws

The Marion Patriots (3-0) used another clutch play near the end of the game to stay undefeated. The Pats defeated the Blytheville Chickasaws (1-2) 37-35, bringing their three-game point differential to four points.

“We’ve got some things to work on, but a win is a win. They’re hard to come by,” said Marion head coach Keith Houston. “We’re glad to get the win, but we’ll be focusing on Patriot football this week in practice.”

Quarterback Daedrick Cail found the endzone twice on Friday. Cail had 187 passing yards and a passing touchdown, completing 16 of his 26 attempts. Cail also had a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

The Patriots used two primary running backs, Kentreal Jones and Anthony Price. Price missed the first game and played for one drive against Parkview, but the junior back rushed 14 times on Friday for 40 yards. Jones finished with 115 yards on 26 attempts for the Pats. Jones has rushed for more than 100 yards in all three games.

Blytheville coughed up the ball at their own 24 yardline on the first play of the game. The Pats capitalized on the fumble with a 19 yard field goal from freshman kicker Dillon Pieri five plays later.

The Chickasaws were held to a three play drive, but were able to score on an interception two plays later. Cail’s pass hit the intended receiver in the chest and bounced into the hands of the nearest Blytheville defender with nobody between him and the endzone.

Both teams would trade punts and turnovers on downs for the remainder of the first quarter. The Chickasaws led the Patriots 7-3 after the first 12 minutes.

Cail’s offense would regain the Patriot lead four plays into the second quarter on a 5 yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Malik Talbert. The six-play, 28-yard drive came after a bad Blytheville punt, plus a penalty against the Chicks after the punt.

Blytheville’s following drive showed promise, advancing all the way to the Patriot 45, but a short throw from Jaheim Carter on 4th and 11 was poached by senior linebacker Anthony Switzer. Switzer advanced the interception 63 yards to the house for the first touchdown by the Marion defense this season.

“That play meant a lot to me, I’m glad I could help out the team,” said Switzer. “It’s not everyday you get to score on defense. That brought a lot of energy to our team, so I’m glad I got to contribute.”

The Patriot defense also had six tackles for loss on Friday, bringing their threegame total to 28.

The following PAT was no good, but the Patriots had a 16-7 lead when both teams went to the locker rooms at halftime. The 24 minutes of game-time that followed the break would be the biggest test for the Patriots so far this season.

The second half started off well for the Pats on a 3play, 65 yard touchdown drive that ended on a 48 yard touchdown pass to Slade Webb to take a 23-7 lead. However, Blytheville stole the momentum back on the following kickoff, trimming the Patriot lead to 23-14 on an 89-yard return from Corey Weatherspoon.

Marion’s following drive stalled on fourth down eight plays later, leaving the door ajar for the Chickasaws.

Blytheville would find the endzone eight plays later on a drive with a controversial pass-interference call against the Pats. Carter finished the drive with a 13yard pass to junior running back Brian Denkins to trim the Patriot lead to 23-21.

A sideline huddle before the next drive seemed to fire up the Patriots as they grinded out an 11-play, 63 yard touchdown drive to take a 30-21 lead. The drive saw the Pats convert two fourth down conversions, including a 1 yard touchdown run from Cail on fourth and goal.

The Chickasaws returned the following kickoff to the Patriot 32 yard-line and scored three plays later on a 12 yard-pass from Denkins on the last play of the third quarter. Marion’s lead was only 30-28 after three quarters, but Coach Houston had faith in his team.

“Like I said earlier (this season), these guys are resilient,” said Houston. “We felt like we had a chance to win the game, no matter what the circumstances were. Everyone from coaches to players felt the same.”

Both teams would stall for the majority of the fourth quarter until the Patriots got the ball back with 4:28 left in the game. Marion would run the ball four times, gaining a first down in the process. A holding penalty against the Pats would push them from the Blytheville 38 back to the 50 for 2nd and 19. A two yard run from Price would set up 3rd and 17 as the Chicks called a timeout with 2:14 remaining.

Switzer, a linebacker, lined up as a receiver on third down and got the ball on a jet sweep. Perfect blocking by the Patriot receivers paved the way for Switzer as he took the ball to the house untouched on a 48yard run to give Marion a 37-28 lead.

“I had great blocks on the outside and I was able to take advantage of it,” said Switzer. “I give all the credit to the linemen and the blockers. All I had to do was run.”

The Chickasaws found the endzone after a long drive to make it a 37-35 game, pinning the last Blytheville hope on an onside kick attempt. The kick took a high bounce, but was snagged by Malik Talbert to give the Pats the ball with 30 seconds left.

Marion had to take three knees in the victory formation as the Chickasaws burned their remaining timeouts, but the damage had been done. The Patriots were 3-0.

Conference season starts next week for the Patriots at home against the West Memphis Blue Devils (30). “We’re not going to change what we do next week,” said Houston. “We’re going to practice hard and play hard on both sides of the ball. If we play our game, we’ll give ourselves a good chance to win in any game.”

Kickoff for Friday, Sept. 21, is scheduled for 7 p.m.