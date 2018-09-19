Earle, WMCS in action Friday

Bulldogs, Black Knights battle a pair of Lees

By Ralph Hardin

ralphhardin@ gmail.com Yeah, there’s that “other” game in town this coming Friday night, but for the Earle Bulldog and West Memphis Christian faithful, there are a couple of other high school gridiron matchups to get hyped for when the lights go up on Friday.

The Earle Bulldogs (2-1) will take a trip down south a bit to take on the Lee County Trojans on the road. The Bulldogs made quick work of the Cross County Thunderbirds last week and look to continue their winning ways and take home a third straight win following a seasonopening loss.

For West Memphis Christian, it’s not just a return to action after an off week, it’s Homecoming 2018. The Black Knights will hold pre-game festivities and crown a Homecoming Queen that evening before taking on the Lee Academy Colts.

The Colts are just 1-4 this season (1-1 in conference play) and the Knights will look to improve to 3-2 with a win on Friday night.

Photos by Collins Peeples