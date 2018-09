East beats West

In a cross-town showdown between two of the West Memphis School District’s three junior high schools, it wast the East Junior High Red Imps prevailing over the West Junior High Blue Imps last Thursday night at Hamilton Shultz Field. The Blue Imps were on the board first, taking a 6-0 lead into half-time, but East answered early in the second half, and ultimately the Red Imps took home the “W” by a final score of 14-12.

Photos by Ralph Hardin