HOROSCOPE

AMIES (Maurei 21 TMJIMJS (Apri 2® ■ GEMMI(Mæy21fl¡

For Thursday, September 20, 2018 ARIES March to April 19) You will need more sleep in the next four weeks while the Sun is opposite your sign. Expect to focus on partnerships more than usual.

During the next four weeks, you will be keen to get better organized and improve your health. Yes, you want it all!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will be in a playful, flirtatious mood for the next four weeks. Grab every opportunity to party. Enjoy sports events, romance and fun activities with children. (Grab a vacation.)

CANCER June 21 to July 22) Home, family and your private life are your major focus for the next four weeks. You might be involved with a parent more than usual.

(July 23 to Aug. 22) Fasten your seat belt, because the next four weeks will be busy! Short trips, conversations with everyone plus increased reading and writing will give you a

CÁNCTEM.(JJem®21 LEO(JMy234©Anngo22)

jam-packed schedule.

VÄGO(Aung» 23toSept22) LIBILA (S@¡píL 23 to ©et 22)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Money is a strong focus for you in the next four weeks -money, earnings and assets. When it comes to your wealth, information is power.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Don't hesitate to put yourself first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Take a back SCOEPIO(Ocio23toN®v„21 seat and work alone or behind the scenes for the next four weeks. Use this time to strategize what you want for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday).

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Expect to enjoy increased popularity in the next four weeks. Join clubs, groups and associations. Interact with others!

CAPMCÍMN(©®®o 22toI«.19) AQUAMUS (Jim, 2® to F®Ib„ IS) PISCES(Fdk1®toMardh2®)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You will make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and VIPs the next four weeks, because the Sun is at the top of your chart, casting you in a flattering light. This happens only once a year -make the most of it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Grab every chance to study or travel, because you want to broaden your horizons in the next four weeks. Do what you can to enrich your world!

(Feb. 19 to March 20) Life will be intense in the next four weeks, especially regarding shared property, inheritances, debt and the wealth of others. However, grab every chance to travel for pleasure, because this will please you.

BORN TODAY: You are witty, friendly, energetic and confident. You are an excellent communicator and are fascinated by mystery. It's time to embrace change and new opportunities. Expect excitement and stimulation! Get ready to act fast. Make personal freedom one of your goals this year. Enjoy travel opportunities and chances to expand your horizons. Enjoy this fast-paced year!

YOUIBOENTOBAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)