It’s Go

Time!

Faulk Elementary raises morethan$500forGo JimGo2018campaign By the Evening Times News Staff

Go Jim Go is a 6-day telethon on wheels featuring Jim Jaggers, WREG News Channel 3 Meterologist. Jim and the Go Jim Go Cycling Team ride 333 miles throughout the region raising money for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Since its inception, Go Jim Go has raised more than $2 million for Le Bonheur.

Jim is hitting the road with a goal of raising $333,000 this year.

It takes the efforts of thousands of Mid-Southerners to make this happen, including, students, educators, local businesses and churches.

Get involved! Here’s how:

• Get your business to become a sponsor

• Organize a fundraising event

• Ask your employer to make a donation

• Help your teacher or principal collect money

• Coordinate the involvement of your church or social club For more information, contact David Henson, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, 901-287-6030, david. henson@ lebonheur. o rg-For sponsorship information, contact Antoinette Katoe, Special Projects Coordinator, WREG News Channel 3, 901-543-2338, antoinette.katoe@wreg.co m.

Faulk Elementary is helping Jim “go” toward his goal. The students and staff raised $553 dollars for the effort.