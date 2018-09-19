Johnnie Taylor

Johnnie Harrison Taylor (May 5, 1934 -May 31, 2000) was an American vocalist in a wide variety of genres, from blues, rhythm and blues, soul, and gospel to pop, doo-wop and disco.

Biography Early years Johnnie Taylor was born in Crawfordsville, Arkansas. As a child, he grew up in West Memphis, Arkansas and performed in gospel groups as a youngster. As an adult, he had one release, “Somewhere to Lay My Head”, on Chicago’s Chance Records label in the 1950s, as part of the gospel group Highway QCs, which had been founded by a young Sam Cooke. His singing was strikingly close to that of Sam Cooke, and he was hired to take Cooke’s place in the latterís gospel group, the Soul Stirrers, in 1957.

A few years later, after Cooke had established his independent SAR Records, Taylor signed on as one of the label’s first acts and recorded “Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day” in 1962. However, SAR Records quickly became defunct after Cooke’s death in 1964.

In 1966, Taylor moved to Stax Records in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was dubbed “The Philosopher of Soul’. While there he recorded with the label’s house band, Booker T. & the MGs. His hits included “I Had a Dream”, “I’ve Got to Love Somebody’s Baby” (both written by the team of Isaac Hayes and David Porter) and most notably “Who’s Making Love”, which reached No. 5 on theBillboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the R& B chart in 1968. “Who’s Making Love” sold over one million copies, and was awarded a gold disc.

During his tenure at Stax, he became an R& B star, with over a dozen chart successes, such as “Jody’s Got Your Girl and Gone”, which reached No. 23 on the Hot 100 chart, “Cheaper to Keep Her” (Mack Rice) and record producer Don Davis’s penned “I Believe in You (You Believe in Me)”, which reached No.

11 on the Hot 100 chart. “I Believe in You (You Believe in Me)” also sold in excess of one million units, and was awarded gold disc status by the R.I.A.A. in October 1973. Taylor, along with Isaac Hayes and The Staple Singers was one of the label’s flagship artists. He appeared in the documentary film, Wattstax, which was released in 1973.

Look on the website: The Encycopedia of Arkansas History of Culture